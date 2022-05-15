Josh Barrett in action last season

The club stated on their website: "Josh, who joined the Seadogs back in September 2019 from Tadcaster Albion, has been a reliable versatile player until a recurrence of injuries saw him ruled out for the majority of the 2021/22 promotion season.

"Barrett, who has played in numerous positions for the Seadogs under various managers, including centre-half, full-back and winger will be missed off the field as one of football's nice guys, with his family regularly attending games.

"We wish Josh a full recovery from his injuries that have troubled him over the past 12 months and hope to see him back on the pitch in the near future.

"Thank you for all your efforts over the past three years Josh."