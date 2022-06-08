Scarborough Athletic confirm first home friendly against Pickering Town

Scarborough Athletic skipper Michael Coulson, left,

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed a home friendly against Pickering Town for Tuesday July 12, kicking off at 7.45pm.

This will be the Seadogs’ third fixture, but their opening game at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The Valley Bar Seadogs Away Travel Club are holding their Annual General Meeting at the Rivelyn Hotel, Crown Crescent, Scarborough, this Saturday, June 11, at 6pm.Scarborough

Luca Colville in action for Scarborough Athletic

Athletic’s new home kit will be revealed at a special launch event at the Tow Bar, Mill Lane, in Cayton Bay, on Sunday June 19.

The club said on their website: “Join us for an afternoon of fun for all the family at The Tow Bar Cayton and be the first to see the new home kit.

“From 12pm there is BBQ and bouncy castle, at 2pm a Maroon Five tribute act and at 3pm the kit reveal, modelled by some familiar faces!”

From 3-4pm the home shirts will be available for purchase.