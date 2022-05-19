Scarborough Athletic confirm first pre-season friendly as Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup match at Goole on July 5

Boro chairman Trevor Bull (left) and Ant Taylor of the VBS Travel Club (right) with Jeff Barmby's daughter Debbie, wife Pat and son-in-law Mike with the new Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup.

The Valley Bar Seadogs Travel Club has sponsored the new cup in memory of the legendary former Scarborough FC striker, who passed away on 18 July 2021, aged 78.

The cup will be played annually as a pre-season fixture,

Boro confirmed on their website: "Jeff, a cult hero at Scarborough FC in the 1970's, was a key part of the successful team, playing at Wembley four times in the space of five years.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jeff, who lived in the Hull area is highly regarded and was sadly taken from us last year and as we never really had the opportunity to pay our respects, this fixture was set up for this July.

"Following Jeff's playing career, he still loved football, playing an active part in his local community and supporting his family in playing the beautiful game.

"Jeff's family will be in attendance to present the trophy to the winning team."

The fixture will take place at Goole on Tuesday July 5, 7.45pm kick-off. Admission prices are adults £6, concessions £4 and juniors (Under-18s) £2.