Scarborough Athletic confirm signing of trialists Charlie Marshall and Nick Hutton

Nick Hutton in action during Boro's NRCFA Senior Cup final win earlier this year. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

The pair, who were given the opportunity to impress during pre-season, have signed on for the new season.

Marshall, 23, who has enjoyed time with Garforth and Tadcaster Albion, joins the Seadogs after spending almost a year training with Jono's side.

He is not the first of his family to don the Boro shirt as his uncle, Sean Marshall played for Boro during the glory years in the 1970s, featuring for Boro at Wembley on three occasions, winning the FA Trophy twice.

Charlie can play in a number of positions including attacking midfield, out wide or up front to give Boro plenty of options.

He was the scorer of four goals in three appearances during pre-season, which attracted attention from other clubs, however Charlie has opted to sign for Boro for the new season.

Nick Hutton also returns having been given an opportunity to impress during pre-season.

He first signed for Boro when Jono Greening joined the club at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Nick's commitment has been unwavering and remains the "best player at training" according to the Boro manager.

He spent a part of last season on dual registration with Bridlington Town, before returning to the Seadogs for the final months of the season, helping Boro lift the North Riding FA Senior Cup for a second successive season.