Scarborough Athletic confirm the signing of former Stockport and Farsley striker Frank Mulhern

The 26-year-old, who Jonathan Greening has tried to sign previously, joins the Seadogs having spent over a season with Farsley. Mulhern hit double figures for the Celts in 2022-23 after signing from Spennymoor in Spring 2022.

Mulhern's career started with Leeds United alongside fellow new addition Alex Purver, before loans at Southport and Guiseley while with Huddersfield before making a permanent switch to Stockport. While with Stockport, Mulhern spent time on loan at fellow National League North side Boston before a permanent move to Spennymoor.

Greening said: "It’s great to add another striker to our options for the season ahead".

"Frank is a clever player, can bring others into the game or make things happen and also has an eye for goal".

"I’m really happy to get him over the line and looking forward to working with him.”

