Scarborough Athletic dig deep for 2-0 Boxing Day home success against Darlington

​A goal in each half secured Boro a 2-0 win against struggling Darlington in a hard-fought, competitive Boxing Day clash at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Harry Green fired in the second goal for Boro in their Boxing Day 2-0 win against Darlington. Photos Jack Roberts- Shotbyjsroberts

With Lewis Maloney still injured, Boro were unchanged from the win at Brackley three days earlier, but Darlington made four changes from the side that crashed at home to bottom side Bishop’s Stortford, with powerful former Crystal Palace U21 defender Cardo Siddik coming in for his debut, writes Steve Adamson.

Midfield dynamo Alex Purver, who played 81 games for Darlo over the past two seasons, and was Player of the Year last season, sparkled for Boro, while centre-backs Bailey Gooda and Will Thornton and wing-backs Alex Brown and Kieran Weledji also impressed in a solid defensive display, as Boro further boosted their play-off hopes.

The visitors made a bright start, Thornton’s tackle halting the pacy Jonny Ngandu as he raced into a through-ball from Cameron Salkeld, then Boro keeper Ryan Whitley pushed an Ngandu shot against the post, but it was Boro who took an early lead, when Purver’s ball into the area struck the outstretched arm of Ben Hedley, and Aidan Rutledge fired the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.

Midfielder Alex Purver was named as man of the match. Photos Jack Roberts- Shotbyjsroberts

Another chance for Darlington saw Salkeld pass to Jarrett Rivers inside the area, and he turned and fired goal-wards, but Whitley tipped over the bar. Boro then took control, without ever really dominating.

Ex-Boro keeper Tommy Taylor punched away a Finlay Barnes free-kick, Luca Colville, who showed flashes of skill throughout, set up Barnes, whose shot was smothered by Taylor, and Colville then sent a long-range shot straight at Taylor.

A lovely move on 32 minutes saw Purver win possession and pass to Alex Wiles, who flicked on to Colville, whose shot flashed wide of the left hand post. Siddik blazed over for the Quakers, then Harry Green’s through-ball sent Wiles clear, but Taylor did brilliantly to save with his legs, and Barnes fired over just before the interval.

Both sides passed the ball around in the second half, but the two defences were on top form, with Tom Platt and Jake Lawlor winning some towering headers at the back for the Quakers. Wiles sent a ball across the goalmouth, but Hedley hacked clear, and a Weledji cross was punched off the head of Rutledge by Taylor.

Fin Barnes shows his delight after the derby-day success against Darlington.

The visitors then went forward and Akwasi Asante curled a shot straight at Whitley, and a shot from Platt was blocked by Gooda. A rampaging run down the left by Brown ended with his low cross into the goalmouth being cleared by Lawlor, then Purver and Green fired over.

A powerful shot from Platt forced a diving save from Whitley, before Boro doubled their lead on 77 minutes, Barnes passed forward to Green, who calmly slotted past keeper Taylor to wrap up the win.

Late on, Whitley comfortably saved a shot from Bradley Williams, and Platt fired over, but Boro held on for the points, and a second successive clean-sheet.

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Barnes (Qualter 86), Thornton(c), Gooda, Purver, Wiles, Rutledge (Durose 80), Green (Tear 78), Colville.

DARLINGTON - Taylor, Hedley, Siddik, Platt (c), Lawlor, Hatfield, Ngandu, Nelson, Rivers (Williams 76), Salkeld (Asante 46), Griffiths

REFEREE - Lewis Dawson

GOALS - BORO - Aidan Rutledge 7 (pen), Harry Green 77

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 9 (5 on target) DARLINGTON 8 (6 on target)

CORNERS- BORO 6 DARLINGTON 3

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Alex Purver, Jonathan Greening (manager), Kieran Weledji; DARLINGTON - Kallum Griffiths

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Purver