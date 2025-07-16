Scarborough Athletic dig deep to win Dave Holland Memorial Trophy against Bridlington Town

Stephen Walker celebrates scoring the winner for Boro at Bridlington Town. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro retained the Dave Holland Trophy against a Bridlington Town squad including six ex-Boro players.

The hosts had been the better team in the first half, before Jono Greening’s side upped a gear after the break to emerge 3-2 winners from a competitive, closely-fought match, writes Steve Adamson.

Brid went close after just four minutes, when Ryan Whitley’s point-blank save kept out a Jake Day shot, then a Benn Lewis strike was deflected wide by Richie Bennett, and Tom Allan headed wide from an Ahmed Salam corner.

Boro’s first attack saw Harry Green, who was in fine form down the right, pass forward to Rio Allan, but a strong Tom Allan tackle halted his run.

Rio Allan scored twice in the first half of the 3-2 win for Boro at Brid Town. Photo by Zach Forster

Green again fed Rio Allan, and this time he calmly side-footed past keeper Jon Dash to open the scoring.

Lewis Maloney sprayed some wonderful passes around, but the Brid defence, with Tom Allan and Matty Dixon in good form, was rarely troubled.

Michael Coulson laid off to Day, whose shot was blocked on the goal-line by Dom Tear, but Brid drew level when a Salam corner was headed in by Alex Markham.

Boro were back in front within four minutes, as Tear passed to Green on the right, he ran forward and squared to Rio Allan, who again netted from close range.

Alex Wiles looks on during Boro's win at Brid Town. Photo by Zach Forster

Both Rio Allan, then Day for Brid had goals disallowed for offside, but it became 2-2 when Salam fed Coulson, who slotted into the bottom right corner.

Will Annan sent a ball forward, and Day’s low shot was met by a good diving save from Whitley.

Boro were much better after the break, with Maloney again impressing, Alex Purver starting to dominate and Luca Colville coming on to inject extra flair in midfield.

Boro old boy Day had a shot blocked by Kieran Weledji, before Greening’s team took control of the game.

The Boro and Brid teams walk out before the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy match. Photo by Zach Forster

Weledji headed wide from a Colville corner, but the winning goal arrived when Colville passed to Rio Allan, who sent a fabulous through-ball that sent Ste Walker one-on-one with the keeper, and he slotted neatly past Dash.

Maloney bent a 25-yard free-kick narrowly over, Rio Allan, looking for his hat-trick, had a shot blocked by Tom Allan, then Alex Brown, wide on the left, passed inside to the lively Walker, who curled his shot just past the far post.

In Brid’s best attack of the second half, Thornton’s sliding tackle foiled a run into the box from Salam.

Walker dinked the ball into the area towards Colville, who crashed his shot against the left-hand post, and late on, Alex Wiles teed up Colville, who forced a terrific diving save from Dash.

Stephen Walker in action against Brid Town. Photo by Zach Forster

BRID TOWN - Dash, Markham, Whiting, Dixon, Lewis, T.Allan, Annan, Dunkerley, Day (c), Coulson, Salam, subs used - Voase, Stewart, Davidson, Sedman, Scotter, 2 Trialists.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Brown, Weledji, Thornton (c), Purver, Tear, Maloney, Bennett, R.Allan, Green, subs used - Marshall, Walker, Colville, Wiles, Gibson-Booth, Trialist A.

REFEREE - Matty Wright

BRID GOALS - Alex Markham 15, Michael Coulson 25; BORO GOALS - Rio Allan 9, 19, Stephen Walker 54.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BRID 8 (5 on target) BORO 11 (5 on target).

CORNERS - BRID 5 BORO 4.

OFFSIDES - BRID 1 BORO 3.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Lewis Maloney.

ATTENDANCE - 580.