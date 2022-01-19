Boro's Brad Plant was man of the match in the 0-0 draw at leaders Matlock on Tuesday night.

Matlock included former Boro centre-back Ryan Qualter and also new signings from Basford United, Marcus Marshall and Terry Hawkridge, while former Matlock player Bailey Gooda made his 95th competitive Boro appearance, but Jono Greening's side lost both Kieran Weledji and Simon Heslop through injury in the first half, writes Steve Adamson.

In an evenly-contested first half, Ioan Evans headed narrowly over and Liam Hughes fired wide for the home side, while Boro's best chances saw a Will Thornton header blocked, and Jake Day's close-range shot saved by home keeper Joe Young.

Brad Plant looked lively on the wing, and the centre-back pairing of Gooda and Thornton was superb at the back.

Boro created the better chances in the second half, but again, both defences were solid, and Boro keeper Ryan Whitley didn't really have a save to make all evening.

Evans skied a shot over the bar, Hughes headed straight at Whitley, and Ross Hannah had a long-range shot deflected out for a corner.

Plant and Glynn caused problems for the Matlock defence with their pace and direct running, and despite the lack of goals it was an excellent game. Plant twice shot wide when well placed, the second time after latching onto a superb pass from Cameron Wilson, and a Lewis Maloney free-kick landed on the roof of the net.

Kieran Glynn then went on a great run before setting up Maloney, but keeper Young pulled off a good save as the excellent, high quality game ended goalless.

Kieran Glynn continued his fine form at Matlock

Plant, Glynn and Gooda were outstanding for Boro in another terrific performance by the whole team, and Ryan Watson was superb after slotting in at right-back when Weledji went off injured, as Boro's terrific run of form continued.

BORO: Whitley, Weledji (Watson 15), Jackson, Heslop (Colville 44), Thornton, Gooda, Plant, Maloney, Day, Glynn, Wilson (Cadman 87)

MAN OF MATCH: Brad Plant