Scarborough Athletic edged out by high-flying Scunthorpe United

Harry Green pulled a goal back for Boro late in the defeat at high-flyers Scunthorpe United. Photo by Zach Forster.

​Scunthorpe avenged their early season defeat at Boro, with a 2-1 win from a keenly-contested clash at Glanford Park to remain second in the table, a point behind leaders Chester, with a game in hand.

Although beaten, Boro, with 21-year-old Sheffield Wednesday loanee Sam Reed making a hugely impressive debut, were far from outclassed, but once again a lack of cutting edge proved costly, home keeper Ross Fitzsimons not making a save all game, writes Steve Adamson.

Scunthorpe almost made a dream start, as Mark Beck passed forward to Alfie Beestin, who was through on goal, but Boro keeper Ryan Whitley dived low to his left to tip away his shot with just 46 seconds on the clock.

Boro skipper Will Thornton, who had a superb game, cut out a through-ball from Callum Roberts towards Beck, while in Boro’s first attack, the hard-working Richie Bennett flicked on to Dom Tear, who burst into the box, but was halted by a Max Kouogun tackle. Bennett then headed on towards Harry Green, but Fitzsimons raced out to kick clear.

The hosts had a spell of pressure, a Roberts shot was blocked by Alex Purver and Thornton hacked clear when home skipper Michael Clunan headed into a crowded goalmouth, but the deadlock was broken on 37 minutes when a right-wing corner from Roberts sneaked inside the near post past a melee of players, as Boro keeper Whitley tangled with Kouogun, with Purver and Kieran Weledji also in close attendance.

Tear flashed a shot wide at the other end, Whitley then made a brilliant double save, diving to push away a swerving shot from Roberts, and smothering Beestin’s follow-up shot. Shortly before the break, Weledji pulled off a remarkable goal-line clearance from a Kian Scales strike.

Boro more the matched the hosts in the second half, with Thornton and Mackenzie Maltby winning some towering headers at the back, Purver and Luca Colville shining in midfield, and debutant Reed outstanding at left wing-back.

A Maltby ball into the area was hooked clear by Kouogun towards Colville, who sent a left-foot volley narrowly wide, then Green had a strike blocked by powerful centre-back Andrew Boyce, and Purver passed forward to Stephen Walker, but Fitzsimons kicked clear.

Scunthorpe went close when Boyce laid off to York loanee Mo Fadera, whose fierce shot was tipped over by Whitley.

Reed tackled Roberts as he burst into the box, but United doubled their lead when Roberts passed into the goalmouth to Carlton Ubaezuonu, who had just come on from the bench. His shot produced a point-blank save from Whitley, but he slammed in the rebound from close-range, past Weledji on the goal-line.

Boro quickly reduced the arrears with a wonder goal from Green, who was fouled 25 yards out, then smashed the free-kick past the four-man wall into the top right corner.

A Scales shot was blocked by Reed and Thornton did likewise to an Ubaezuonu strike, then Whitley saved at the feet of Ubaezuonu.

Late Boro attacks saw Boyce intercept a Green pass to Bennett in the box, and a fierce Green shot was blocked by Tyler Denton.

SCUNTHORPE - Fitzsimons, Kouogun, Boyce, Denton, Rose, Clunan (c), Rowley (Kelly 89), Beestin (Ubaezuonu 73), Beck (Fadera 60), Roberts (Starbuck 80), Scales (Evans 87)

BORO - Whitley, Waldron (Walker 62), Reed, Maltby, Thornton(c), Weledji, Green, Purver, Bennett, Tear (Wilson 80), Colville, unused subs - Duckworth, Glynn, Marshall.

REFEREE - Kavan Hurn

SCUNTHORPE GOALS - Callum Roberts 37, Carlton Ubaezuonu 76; BORO GOAL - Harry Green 79.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - SCUNTHORPE 9 (7 on target) BORO 4 (1 on target).

CORNERS - SCUNTHORPE 6 BORO 3.

OFFSIDES - SCUNTHORPE 0 BORO 1.

YELLOW CARD - Kian Scales (Scunthorpe).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Sam Reed.

ATTENDANCE – 4,059 (296 away).