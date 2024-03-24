Scarborough Athletic end long goal drought at relegated Bishop’s Stortford

Fin Barnes marked his return to Boro on loan from York with a first-minute goal at Bishop's Stortford. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

And so it proved for Boro at Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday as they took just 53 seconds to end a 12-hour 44-minute run without a goal, writes Steve Penny.

Finley Barnes needed less than a minute to mark his return on loan from York City with a goal and a second from Alex Wiles after 32 minutes was enough to earn victory.

Boro went into the match not having scored for eight-and-a-half games and on a run of 10 games without a win that had seen them plummet from third place in the National North table to 13th. It was even worse for the hosts, who had lost their previous 15 games.

Alex Wiles scored the second goal for Boro at Bishop's Stortford. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

Manager Jono Greening was faced with a tricky selection problem with leading scorer Harry Green calling off ill just before the game and second-highest scorer Aidan Rutledge being recalled from loan by Gateshead. That meant Frank Mulhern had to make an earlier than expected return from injury.

Barnes came straight into the team for his first Boro match since December and Scunthorpe United loanee Cameron Wilson was also included. Bailey Gooda and Cody Johnson dropped to the bench, while Kole Hall was on international duty, having helped Bermuda to a 2-0 win against Bahrain the previous evening.

Around 130 travelling fans were given instant satisfaction when Boro took the lead when the ball was played forward to Lewis Maloney on the left wing. His pinpoint cross was headed powerfully into the net at the far post by Barnes to spark chants of “We’ve scored a goal!” from the delighted Boro faithful just as the 15.00 flight to Bucharest wheeled away above, seemingly joining in the celebrations.

Wiles came close to adding another and after 19 minutes Boro claims for a penalty were dismissed when Lordon Akolbire pushed Wilson in the back.

Mulhern created space at the far post to fashion a chance but then blazed high and wide. Two minutes later Boro did find the net when they broke quickly from a Stortford free-kick and a through ball released Wiles. He outbattled Akolbire and then slotted the ball past Giddens to make it 2-0.

Giddens tipped away a stunning volley from Wilson that looked destined for the top corner and Alex Purver should have done better with a close-range header but sent Maloney’s corner narrowly wide of the post.

Mulhern wasted a glorious chance to make it 3-0 soon after the interval when Olly Dyson put him through but he lost his footing and shot well wide. He attempted to make spectacular amends soon after when he won the ball just inside the home half and, spotting Giddens off his line, tried to lob him but the goalkeeper recovered in time.

Stortford got their first and only corner of the match after 53 minutes but delivered it straight into the arms of Ryan Whitley – his only meaningful action of the game.

Stortford missed their only clear chance when centre back Harry Beadle somehow stabbed the ball wide from two yards in front of an open goal.

Maloney almost scored after 67 minutes with a long-range effort but it hit teammate Barnes on the line and was deflected away.

Captain Thornton should have done better with a free header in the 77th minute but he planted Maloney’s cross on to the roof of the net. Colville then twisted and turned his way into the area and fired the ball across goal but Barnes was just unable to add a touch.

Boro then had another penalty appeal denied when substitute Dom Tear was bundled over.

Stortford: Giddens, Haines (Harvey 71), Akolbire, Robbins (Alexander 64), Beadle, McGregor, Foxley, Oke, Thomas (Lusardi 78), Charles, Greene. Sub (not used): Messaoudin.Booking – Thomas (foul, 74)

Boro: Whitley, Wilson, Weledji, Thornton, Colville, Purver, Maloney, Wiles, Barnes, Wilson (Johnson 78), Mulhern (Tear 66). Subs (not used): Cracknell, Gooda.

Goals – Barnes (53 secs), Wiles (32 mins).Booking – Weledji (foul, 30).

Referee: David Jones.