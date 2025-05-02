Scarborough Athletic end season with impressive North Riding FA Senior Cup final win against Middlesbrough U21s at Riverside

Scarborough Athletic beat Middlesbrough U21s in the North Riding FA Senior Cup final at the Riverside. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro rounded off the season in impressive style, beating a skilful Middlesbrough Under-21s side 2-1 to capture the North Riding Senior Cup on a memorable Thursday night at the magnificent Riverside Stadium on Teesside.

Boss Jono Greening was without Jack Waldron and Michael Duckworth both unavailable, and injured duo Frank Mulhern and Stephen Walker (also cup-tied), while the young hosts included keeper Shea Connor, who had played against Boro, on loan for Darlington ten days earlier, writes Steve Adamson.

Apart from a 15-minute spell at the start of the second half it was Boro who dictated play, passing the ball around and creating some decent chances whilst defending superbly to restrict Middlesbrough to just two shots on target.

Early Boro pressure saw Sam Reed foiled by a timely tackle from Rio Patterson-Powell as he raced onto a Luca Colville through-ball, an Alex Wiles ball into a crowded goalmouth was scrambled clear by Luke Woolston, a Reed cross was headed wide by Colville, and a Colville strike was blocked by Oliver Samuels.

Boro defender Kieran Weledji holds the NRCFA Senior Cup aloft after their final win. Photo by Zach Forster

For the hosts, Charlie Lennon teed up a chance for Max Howells, who side-footed over from close-range.

Reed and Harry Green were rampant down the left, Green cutting inside and forcing a terrific point-blank save from keeper Connor, then Jack Stott tackled Colville when he charged forward, but the deadlock was broken on 23 minutes when the lively Green fed Alex Wiles, who drilled his low shot from the left into the bottom right corner.

Mackenzie Maltby tackled Lennon as he charged into the Boro area and a shot from Law McCabe was blocked by Richie Bennett, but Boro ended the first half strongly.

Green fired into the chest of Connor, Reed flashed a shot wide, Green squared to Colville, who fired narrowly wide, and Alex Purver fired at the keeper.

Teammates congratulate Alex Wiles on putting Boro ahead. Photo by Zach Forster

Middlesbrough had lots of possession early in the second half without creating a chance, with Thornton and Maltby solid in the centre of defence.

Thornton hacked a McCabe cross to safety, and a Maltby sliding tackle halted a run from Howell, then Thornton tackled Lennon in the area, but they drew level with their first shot on target on 59 minutes, when a McCabe through-ball sent Howell clear, and he slotted past Whitley.

Boro soon regained control, a Maloney corner was punched off the head of Maltby by Connor, Maloney blazed a free-kick over, and a superb passing move involving Bennett, Colville and Wiles was ended by a Samuels tackle on Colville.

Boro restored their lead with a fabulous 68th minute goal when Reed passed to Green down the left flank, he jinked inside and tried a thunderous strike that looped up off a defender and dropped under the crossbar, beating the despairing dive of Connor, a goal worthy of winning any cup final.

Harry Green's wonder goal secured the final win for Boro. Photo by Zach Forster

Bennett headed on to Green, who fired wide, and Bennett headed a Maloney cross just wide, then Reed thundered a shot against the left-hand post.

For the hosts, McCabe scooped a shot over and a Howells shot was parried by Whitley.

A superb Purver through-ball sent Dom Tear clear, but he chipped his shot at the keeper, Bennett teed up Green, whose fierce shot was pushed over by Connor, and both Wiles and Alex Brown had late strikes saved by the busy keeper.

MIDDLESBROUGH - Connor, Patterson-Powell (Lindo 74), Samuels (Acheampong 83), Woolston, Sykes, McCormick (c), Coulson (James 60), McCabe, Howells, Stott, Lennon, unused subs - Cartwright, Fisher

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Reed, Maltby, Thornton (c), Purver, Maloney (Brown 74), Wiles, Bennett (Marshall 85), Green, Colville (Tear 78), unused subs - Bancroft, Hudson

REFEREE - Conor Ledgeway

GOALS - MIDDLESBROUGH - Max Howells 59 BORO- Alex Wiles 23, Harry Green 68

GOAL ATTEMPTS - MIDDLESBROUGH 5 (2 on target) BORO 16 (9 on target)

CORNERS - MIDDLESBROUGH 2 BORO 4

OFFSIDES - MIDDLESBROUGH 2 BORO 5

YELLOW CARDS - Rio Patterson-Powell, Luke Woolston, George McCormick, Max Howells (Middlesbrough), Harry Green (Boro)

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Harry Green

ATTENDANCE - 804 (620 Boro)