Scarborough Athletic end their Southport jinx thanks to Richie Bennett strike
The Seadogs registered a fourth straight win without conceding, as keeper Ryan Whitley kept his 50th competitive clean-sheet for the club, writes Steve Adamson.
Despite the close scoreline, this was a dominant display from Jono Greening’s side, who were on top throughout.
Sam Reed, playing wide right, passed inside Steve Walker, who was tackled by Dan Philliskirk, then Alex Brown sent a low ball into the area from the left, but Dom Tear sliced his shot wide, and a fierce half-volley from the rampant Brown was blocked by Aaron Pickles as Boro made a blistering start.
Brown then cut into the area from the left, but was tackled by Dan Pike, before the hosts enjoyed a good spell, as Will Thornton tackled Luke Burgess when he burst forward, and a swerving shot from Jack Doyle was held by Whitley, in Southport’s only shot on target in the match.
Boro opened the scoring on 27 minutes when Alex Purver wriggled past a challenge and fired goalwards, Tom Moore flung his body in the way to block, but the loose ball was slotted into the bottom right corner by Richie Bennett.
Southport appealed for a penalty four minutes later, when Jamie Proctor tangled with Thornton in the area, and fell to the ground, but the referee waved play on.
Boro were soon back in command, the superb Mackenzie Maltby passed forward to Walker, whose shot was blocked by Nat Knight-Percival, a Tear shot was charged down by Pike, and a through-ball from the excellent Alex Wiles found Walker, whose shot was saved by the legs of keeper Chris Renshaw.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Waldron, Brown, Thornton and Maltby outstanding at the back for Boro, Wiles, Tear, Reed and Purver on top in midfield, and strike duo Walker and Bennett causing endless problems for the home defence.
Reed volleyed high over the bar, Brown teed up the impressive Walker, whose well struck shot forced a superb diving save from Renshaw, and a Reed strike was blocked by Knight-Percival. Tear then jinked past a defender and was through on goal, but Renshaw raced out to block his shot.
Owen Lunt charged into the box, but Brown kicked clear, Dior Angus volleyed over, Lunt teed up Finlay Heath, who drilled narrowly wide, and Michael Duckworth cleared when Luke Burgess burst into the area.
In a terrific Boro move, Purver chipped forward to Walker, who flicked-on to Bennett, and he laid off to Tear, whose shot was blocked by Knight-Percival, then Reed passed to Walker, whose shot was blocked on the goal-line by Pickles.
Waldron fired narrowly wide, then Maltby tackled Burgess as he charged into the Boro area.
A late scuffle saw three yellow cards brandished, including a second for Southport’s Heath, as the hosts played out eight minutes of stoppage-time with 10 men.
SOUTHPORT - Renshaw, Lunt, Doyle (Thompson 81), Knight-Percival (Heath 75), Philliskirk (c) (Evans 58), Hilton (Angus 58), Pike (Minihan 62), Pickles, Proctor, Burgess, Moore
BORO - Whitley, Waldron (Weledji 88), Brown, Maltby, Thornton (c), Purver, Reed (Green 70), Tear (Marshall 86), Bennett (Mulhern 77), Wiles, Walker (Duckworth 77)
REFEREE - Callum Jones
GOAL - Richie Bennett 27
GOAL ATTEMPTS - SOUTHPORT 3 (1 on target) BORO 13 (5 on target)
CORNERS - SOUTHPORT 1 BORO 5
OFFSIDES - SOUTHPORT 3 BORO 4
RED CARD - Finlay Heath (Southport) (2nd yellow) 85 min
YELLOW CARDS - Jamie Proctor, Tom Moore (Southport), Richie Bennett, Alex Purver (Boro)
BORO MAN OF MATCH - Mackenzie Maltby
ATTENDANCE - 1,435 (135 away)