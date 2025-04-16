Scarborough Athletic face uncertainty over planned pitch upgrade

The Seadogs score a goal at Scarborough Sports Village. Photo by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic have informed fans that their home ground will not be ready for the start of the National League North 2025-26 season, as North Yorkshire Council are unable to commit to a completion date of the current playing surface’s planned upgrade.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council had confirmed last July that it would replace the existing pitch at the end of the 2024-25 season.

But a Scarborough Athletic FC statement has confirmed that this work will now not happen in time for the 2025-26 season as had been hoped, leaving the club facing an uncertain future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement, which was released on Wednesday night, said: “Following a communication received from North Yorkshire Council on Tuesday 15th April and an Emergency Board Meeting held this evening, the Scarborough Athletic FC Board of Directors must update our member owners, supporters, sponsors and stakeholders of an important emerging issue which could have a significant effect on our football club and community.

Boro in action at the Scarborough Sports Village pitch. Photo by Richard Ponter

"As previously communicated, due to the condition of the current playing surface at the Scarborough Sports Village, North Yorkshire Council have been planning to replace the surface with an upgraded version at the end of the current season.

“The club have now been informed that the new playing surface will not be ready for the start of the 2025/26 football season in August as originally envisaged and at this time North Yorkshire Council are unable to commit to a completion date.

“We have immediately informed the National League of this situation and are engaging with them appropriately alongside other key partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise that this announcement will create uncertainty for everyone and, as a fan owned community football club, we must meet this challenge together in an open and transparent way.

The playing surface at Scarborough Sports Village was due to be upgraded this summer but will now not be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season.

“We are committed to working hard with all parties to minimise the impact of this news on our club and community and are committed to keeping all of our stakeholders updated as the situation develops.”