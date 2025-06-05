Scarborough Athletic fans urged to sign up for No Battle No Victory fund

Bridlington Town CEO Gavin Branton talks to the Boro fans at the open meeting. Photo by Wandering Photography

​At Boro’s open meeting held at Scarborough Cricket Club on Wednesday evening, chairman Trevor Bull urged fans and sponsors to continue their financial support as he said he expects the club’s annual turnover of around £900,000 to be "considerably reduced" with a potential six-figure shortfall.

​One of the main ways in which the club are trying to avoid this shortfall is the No Battle No Victory fund, where supporters set up a regular donation of £20 per month to help ensure that the club not only survives but also operates in line with their stated aims.

Fans were also urged to buy their season tickets early, with many queuing up to purchase theirs from the club before the meeting.

Around 250 fans were at the meeting at the cricket club marquee, where more fans signed up to the No Battle No Victory fund, but despite having 1,400 members and a similar average crowd at Scarborough Sports Village (SSV) there had been only 214 fans signed up to the fund before the meeting although Bull admitted that would have gone up slightly with those signing up on the evening.

Fans can sign up for the No Battle No Victory Fund on https://www.scarboroughathletic.com/news/no-battle-no-victory-fund-2025-05-16-150127

Bull also confirmed the dates and venues for the home and away kit launches, the home kit launch is at the Tow Bar on Sunday June 29, and the away kit launch is at Scholar’s Bar on Friday July 4.

Boro have signed former York City youngster Leon Gibson-Booth, following his departure from Morpeth Town.

Manager Jono Greening said: "I am really happy to bring Leon in, he is a young centre back who's eager to learn and improve.

"He can also play left back if needed, which helps us if we get injuries.

"Learning from our experienced defenders and playing with our good players will certainly help him and we are looking forward to working with him."