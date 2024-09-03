Scarborough Athletic's newly developed fan zone is a smash hit with their supporters.

Scarborough Athletic FC has received a great placing in the Fair Game Index 2024, second-placed in the National League North, demonstrating the power of fan ownership.

The Fair Game Index 2024 is a prestigious index that measures clubs across financial stability, good governance, fan engagement, and ethical standards.

Scarborough Athletic, one of the few 100% fan-owned football clubs in the UK, has once again proven the strength of their unique ownership model by achieving a top-tier ranking in this index.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro Marketing Director Chris Marson said: “We’re thrilled to announce that in the National League North, we’ve secured second place, just behind Chester, and an impressive 33rd overall across the top seven divisions of English football and the top four in Scotland.

Scarborough Athletic's newly developed fan zone is a smash hit with their supporters.

"What's remarkable is that we have outperformed every Premier League club, securing a place in the top 10 for Fan and Community Engagement.”

Boro chairman Trevor Bull expressed his pride, saying: “As a club owned by the fans, for the fans, we’re thrilled to see our values of integrity and community impact recognised on such a significant platform.

"This recognition strengthens our belief in the sustainable model we’ve built, where every supporter’s voice contributes to the fabric of our club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This achievement underscores the success and sustainability of the Scarborough Sports Village-based club’s fan-owned model.

Marson added: “For instance, our fans have been instrumental in decisions such as club policies and community initiatives, ensuring that every club decision reflects the interests and passion of our supporters.

“If you're interested in learning more about fan ownership and how it can contribute to a football club's success and sustainability, we encourage you to visit Fair Game for further details on our performance and the full report.”

Boro have added to their squad by signing young defender Mackenzie Maltby on loan from Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster, now 19, made the first team squad last season, having captained the U18 side coming up through the Owls' Academy. He is described as confident and tough tackling central defender and joins the Seadogs on loan for an initial month. Mackenzie will provide strength in defence as Will Thornton is sidelined.