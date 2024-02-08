Mrs Bradley, Rhiannon Hunt Commercial and Marketing Manager at Scarborough Athletic, Dianne and Stuart from Bradleys Scarborough Store and Trevor Bull, Scarborough Athletic Chairman.

The club has a new major sponsor and are grateful for Bradleys support and commitment long-term.

The classic Bradleys branding is now in place across the front of the new stand. The stand was recently built to provide cover for travelling fans as part of the club's ongoing ground developments. Tomorrow, before the South Shields game, the Bradleys stand will be officially opened by the Scarborough Mayor and representatives from Bradleys.

Bradleys are Yorkshire’s favourite Jewellery and Diamond expert. A family owned and run jeweller that specialises in locally made engagement and wedding rings, combining high quality craftsmanship and affordability. Stocking all the well-known watch brands, jewellery and gifts, they are the destination for memorable pieces.

Based in Yorkshire, their stores can be found on Huntriss Row in Scarborough as well as York, Harrogate, Wetherby, North Allerton and Helmsley.