Scarborough Athletic FC officially open renamed Children's Ward at Scarborough Hospital

Children in the ward were invited to suggest a new name and draw a picture. Phoebe (age 6) and David (age 11) came up with the winning name - The Rainbow Ward. The youngsters are pictured with Scarborough Athletic manager Jonathan Greening as he cuts the ribbon to officially open the ward.

Accompanied by club management staff Michael Ingham, Ryan Blott, Jimmy Beadle and captain Michael Coulson, the team visited children on the ward and delivered some SAFC goodies.

Scarborough Athletic's Marketing and Commercial Officer Rhiannon Hunt said: "Being involved in the community is really important to the club, we were all thrilled to be given the opportunity to be involved with the opening of the renamed children's ward and we look forward to working with Scarborough Hospital more in the future."

Greening said: "I was honoured to be chosen to cut the ribbon of the children's ward.

"It was a joy to also get to meet the children on the ward, some of them being big football fans, we hope our visit and gifts brightened their day."