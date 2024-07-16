Scarborough Athletic FC’s new kit is club’s fastest-selling away shirt

Harry Green shows off the very popular new Boro away shirt.

For the first time ever, Scarborough Athletic's new away shirt is outselling the home shirt.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull spoke earlier this month that a social media post about the new Scarborough away kit received over 250,000 views and 1,500 likes, when on the same day a post about the Manchester United kit on the same forum received just 6,000 views and 23 likes.

A Boro spokesperson said: “Although we are experiencing incredible success with our 24/25 home shirt, our new Away Shirt has created a lot of attention online!

"Within the first 24 hours of releasing the away shirt, it became the fastest selling away shirt we have ever had.

Boro defender Alex Brown in the new away kit against Brid earlier this month.

"Within the first week we had hundreds and hundreds of away shirt sales.

"The shirt was highlighted by Football Kit Podcast 'They Think Kits All Over' which went viral and drove sales from football kit enthusiasts.

"We released a map of where we had sold shirts online and not only have we sent them all around the country but all over the world too.”

You can buy the replica kit at: One Stop Huntriss Row, daily 7am-10pm, the Pitchside Club Shop on Matchdays and online via the Scarborough Athletic FC online Shop.

The club are holding a fans forum on Friday July 26 at The Victory Bar in the Fan Zone at the ground.

Supporters will be able to get updates from and ask questions to their Board of Directors and first-team management.

This event is open to all supporters