Scarborough Athletic fight back for 2-2 draw in Jono Greening's first game as boss

Josh Barrett notched Boro's first goal

The opening friendly of the season for Boro was a keenly contested game, with 19 Athletic players, including a number of young trialists getting a piece of the action.

Garforth, who included ex-Boro centre-back Sam Denton, went ahead on 15 minutes when a low right wing corner was deflected into his own net by Connor Avison, who impressed at right back, while Ryan Watson twice had goal-bound efforts tipped round the post by the home keeper to preserve Garforth’s interval lead.

Boro made numerous changes at the interval, but Garforth increased their lead on 52 minutes when the referee spotted a foul in the area, and Sam Barker netted from the spot.

Boro pulled a goal back ten minutes from time when a low cross-cum-shot from wing-back Josh Barrett evaded the keeper and went in at the far post, with Kieran Glynn sliding in to make sure, although the ball had already crossed the line.

Lewis Gibson, who was the pick of the trialists, notched an 87th minute equaliser when he raced onto a through ball and smashed the ball into the roof of the net, and Boro almost snatched a winner with the last kick of the game, as Gibson set up Kieran Glynn at the far post, but the keeper made a point-blank save and the game ended in a draw.

Bailey Gooda was outstanding in defence and Kieran Glynn showed touches of class.