Scarborough Athletic Football Club celebrate International Women’s Day
On International Women's Day, Scarborough Athletic FC were delighted to welcome so many girls and women to the Flamingo Land Stadium.
To kick off the evening the club were involved with the Barclays Football Biggest Ever Football Session.
An initiative run all across the country, in partnership with England Football to get as many school girls as possible playing.
Girls from primary schools across the area were invited to take part.
The sessions were run by the club’s brilliant female coaches Gail, Julie and Hannah, it was great to see so many young girls enjoying the game.
After this session, Scarborough Athletic invited all their female volunteers, players and supporters to all get involved in the club's largest female photo.
In partnership with Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors, Women's Walking Football was launched. The ladies braved the snow and took part in a free session run by the clubs female coaches.
These sessions will take place weekly at the Flamingo Land Stadium on a Tuesday evening from 7pm, followed by a social. All abilities welcome to join.
This event was also to promote the clubs new partnership with Her Game Too, an organisation tackling sexism and championing women in sport. Also supported by North Riding County FA Women & Girls Development and Disability Officer, Jasmine Morris.
If anyone is interested in getting involved in Boro's Women & Girls development programme, email: [email protected]