Scarborough Athletic Football Club celebrate International Women’s Day

The youngsters line up at the Barclays football session at Boro.

To kick off the evening the club were involved with the Barclays Football Biggest Ever Football Session.

An initiative run all across the country, in partnership with England Football to get as many school girls as possible playing.

Girls from primary schools across the area were invited to take part.

All the Boro female volunteers, players and supporters got involved in the club's largest female photo on International Women's Day.

The sessions were run by the club’s brilliant female coaches Gail, Julie and Hannah, it was great to see so many young girls enjoying the game.

After this session, Scarborough Athletic invited all their female volunteers, players and supporters to all get involved in the club's largest female photo.

In partnership with Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors, Women's Walking Football was launched. The ladies braved the snow and took part in a free session run by the clubs female coaches.

These sessions will take place weekly at the Flamingo Land Stadium on a Tuesday evening from 7pm, followed by a social. All abilities welcome to join.

This event was also to promote the clubs new partnership with Her Game Too, an organisation tackling sexism and championing women in sport. Also supported by North Riding County FA Women & Girls Development and Disability Officer, Jasmine Morris.

