The team at Scarborough Athletic have been working hard the last couple of days setting up the Scarborough Athletic x SikSilk pop-up shop in the Brunswick.

A team of volunteers including help from Marson & Co, SikSilk and Brunswick have been preparing the space in anticipation for a busy Saturday morning which will provide fans with the first opportunity to get their hands on the new limited range.

The range will be available from Saturday (October 22), the pop-up shop will be in unit 13 inside the Brunswick

VIP Access for 9am-10am is now sold out, only those with tickets will be able to enter. General shopping is from 10am to 12noon.

Boro will play host to AFC Telford United in the National League North on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.