Scarborough Athletic Girls Under-10s & Under-11s hit top form against sparkling Seamer Boys Under-10s

Scarborough Athletic Girls Under-10s and Under-11s.

Both teams displayed desire and determination in a keenly-contested game.

Scarborough Athletic girls Deste and Mia played with freedom and flair, with Lila and Sophia supporting forward play with instinctive decision making.

Caitlin, Isobel and Maddy combined and connected with key players, with Olivia and Naia working together to prevent the opposing players advancing, the latter producing a star performance.

Scalby Under-13s defeated Heslerton Heroes 5-1

It was a learning curve for the Heslerton Heroes Under-13s as they were beaten 5-1 by a very good Scalby side in a top of the table clash at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

After a cagey first five minutes Freddie Fletcher opened the scoring with a rasping shot from the edge of the area that rose into the roof of the net.

Not long after that a hopeful ball was pumped into the box that deflected across to Kaleb Nebiat, who slotted past keeper Oscar Troop.

Luca Mollica was a constant menace in midfield with his breaking up of the play and lung-busting runs, which helped create Fletcher’s second of the game.

Heslerton Under-16s (orange kit) lost out 1-0 to F1 Racing

Scalby’s fourth came just before half-time and that completed Fletcher’s hat-trick.

The second half saw the introduction of several substitutes that affected the flow of the game, and the Heroes rallied to give the leaders a good game.

Thomas Silby floated in a corner which was met with a bullet header from Liam Cassidy for the fifth.

Heslerton’s consolation came in the final five minutes, where a delicate lob over the outstretched keeper hit the underside of the bar before bouncing the right side of the line to make the game 5-1.

Indy Ellwood and Liam Walton were awarded a joint man of the match, for Scalby for their great defensive work as the leaders maintain their 100% record.

Special mention goes to keeper Troop, who excelled against an attack-minded Scalby side. Player of the game for the Heroes went to Finn Campbell who had a faultless display at right-back.

A lacklustre display saw Heslerton Under-16s remain bottom of the table after a defeat to fellow strugglers F1 Racing in Division One of the York League.

Heslerton never got going and fell to a solitary goal midway through the first half.

A mazy run from Corey Wiles beating several men before being hacked down on the edge of the box was the highlight for the away team in the first half and Wiles again went close in the second half along with a chance for Harry Thompson.

Scarborough Football Scholarship Under-Eights played out a draw in an entertaining match against West Pier.

The SFS scorers were Archie Pratt and Rohan Chaplin.

Jacob Clay was named man of the match and special mention to goalkeeper Isaac White who was brilliant once again.

Scarborough Football Scholarship under-12s beat Hunmanby 3-1.

The SFS scorers were Oscar Chaplin, Charlie Manning and Peter Coldecott with the goal of the game after a great through ball from Jacob Ingram.

Player of the match was Oscar Chaplin with a strong performance from Ralph Roberts and keeper Eren Eroglu.

Seamer Under-12s were unluckily knocked out of the North Riding FA Cup at the quarter-final stage on penalties by Boro Rangers.

Some good saves from Seamer’s keeper Josh Hunter kept it goalless at the break.

With 12 minutes to go, from an Oakley Bell cross the Boro keeper fumbled the ball in.

Then an Isaac Fletcher strike was tipped on to the bar by the Rangers keeper. With six minutes remaining Albie Lawton went through one on one, after quick thinking from Noah Salt’s throw, only to hit the post.

In the last minute Seamer conceded a spot-kick and Rangers converted it to take to a penalty shoot-out which the villagers lost 3-0.