Scarborough Athletic given another crack at this season's FA Cup as replay announced
Four weeks after being knocked out the first round of the competition by Forest Green Rovers, the Seadogs are being given a second chance against the League Two side following the Football Association’s probe into whether Forest Green fielded an ineligible player during the tie.
Scarborough Athletic tonight announced: “We've just got some big news from The FA.
"We're replaying The Emirates FA Cup first round tie against Forest Green Rovers at The Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday December 12, at 7.45pm.
"The game will be played to a conclusion, and the winners will play Blackpool FC on Tuesday December 19 at Bloomfield Road.”
“We're delighted to be back in the FA Cup and can't wait to share more details with you.
"Our team is now working round the clock to get everything sorted.”
The club will release ticket information in due course.