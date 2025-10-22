Scarborough Athletic hammered 4-0 by National League North leaders South Shields

Harry Green, who was fouled for a first-half penalty for Boro at South Shields, looks for a way through the hosts' defence. Photo by Wandering Photography

This much anticipated top-of-the-table clash saw National League North leaders South Shields thump third-placed Boro 4-0 with a commanding performance that reinforced their title credentials as they stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games from the start of the season.

Boro, with Alex Wiles absent injured, were soundly beaten, but paid dearly for conceding early in each half, and also missed a penalty when 1-0 down.

Shields began on top, Dillon Morse passed forward to Paul Blackett, but Will Thornton’s tackle halted his run, before they opened the scoring on six minutes, when Oli Bainbridge raced down the left and fired in a shot that was palmed away by Ryan Whitley, with Blackett on hand to slam in the loose ball.

Cain Sykes then passed to Blackett, with Whitley diving to save his low shot, and Whitley also tipped over a Sykes effort. Kieran Weledji twice foiled Blackett, stopping a run into the area with a sliding tackle, then blocking a stinging shot.

Boro players thank the travelling fans after the 4-0 loss at leaders South Shields. Photo by Wandering Photography

Boro’s best spell saw a neat passing move involving Alex Purver, Lewis Maloney, Luca Colville and Harry Green end with Shields keeper Jasper Sheik gathering Green’s cross.

An Alex Brown throw was headed into the goalmouth by Thornton, but hacked clear by Morse, then Purver passed forward to Ste Walker, who slotted past Sheik, but the goal was ruled out, with Purver harshly judged to have fouled in the build-up.

On 31 minutes Green was clipped from behind in the area, but Walker’s weak penalty was easily saved by Sheik. Green won possession from the keeper, but both he and Walker tried to force the loose ball home, and Will Jenkins got back to block.

Just before the interval Shields doubled their lead, Luke Woolston’s cross took a deflection and fell to Cedwyn Scott, who netted from close range.

Jack Waldron in action for Boro at South Shields. Photo by Wandering Photography

Shields added a third goal early in the second half, when Robbie Tinkler drove forward and passed inside to Blackett, who turned and fired home from the edge of the area.

Caden Kelly shot into the arms of Whitley and Jenkinson volleyed over, before Boro created a chance, when a Colville corner was cleared to Brown, who sliced his shot wide.

It became 4-0 with a fabulous passing move that culminated in Todd Alcock and Middlesbrough loanee Woolston setting up Dan Ward, who clinically slotted past Whitley.

A Ward cross into a crowded area was chested out by Thornton, with the hard-working Purver completing the clearance, and a Tinkler shot was blocked by Jack Waldron. Sean McGurk side-footed wide, and Jenkins crashed a 25-yarder over the bar, then in stoppage time a Weledji strike was safely held by the Shields keeper.

Stephen Walker on the attack for Boro. Photo by Wandering Photography

SHIELDS - Sheik, Tinkler (c) (Mann 77), Bainbridge, Sykes, Morse, Jenkins, Ward, Scott (Alcock 63), Blackett (McGurk 66), Kelly (Savage 86), Woolston (Carson 66)

BORO - Whitley, Waldron (Duckworth 77), Brown, Weledji, Thornton (c), Purver, Green (Chapman 77), Maloney, Walker (Allan 69), Tear (Myers 69), Colville (Marshall 86)

REFEREE - Alex Beckett

GOALS - Paul Blackett 6, 48, Cedwyn Scott 44, Dan Ward 66.

Lewis Maloney brings the ball forward for the Seadogs. Photo by Wandering Photography

GOAL ATTEMPTS - SHIELDS 13 (8 on target) BORO 4 (2 on target).

CORNERS - SHIELDS 3 BORO 1.

OFFSIDES - SHIELDS 3 BORO 2.

YELLOW CARD - Alex Brown (Boro).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Purver.

ATTENDANCE - 1,946 (240 away).