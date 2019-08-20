Scarborough Athletic hammered 5-1 at Stalybridge

Scarborough Athletic suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of Stalybridge Celtic at Bower Fold on Tuesday night.

Right from the off Boro were on the back foot Neil Kengni sending a couple of early dangerous balls into the area serving as a warning sign to Scarborough.

Just eight minutes into the game, Craig Hobson opened the scoring for the hosts, scoring at the second time of asking, after Boro initially dealt with a corner, a driven ball back in from Kallum Mantack evaded the whole defence allowing Hobson to finish past a stranded Tommy Taylor.

And it was soon two, Mantack again involved down the left hand side, causing Boro all sorts of issues from left back, linking up nicely with Kengni, before slamming past Taylor at his near post. It took until midway through the second half for Boro to have their first attempt, James Walshaw bringing down a Taylor flick on, and shooting for distance, forcing Fojticek into his first meaningful save of the game.

Just when it all looked bleak heading into the half time interval, Boro produced their best football of the game so far, Chris Dawson and Michael Coulson linking well with Walshaw, before Dawson sent a lovely shot bending round the keeper going low into the right hand side of the netting, and Boro had a foothold in the game heading into the second half.

But the second half started the same as the first, the Celts on the front foot, Ross Dent finishing from close range after a delicious ball had been sent into the box for an opportunity which Dent didn't decline.

And the hosts kept up the pressure on their dejected visitors, Declan Walker sending a stunning shot from 30 yards into the top corner, after a corner which made its way to Walker who was allowed time and space to pick his spot and he picked it to perfection.

The closest Boro got to a goal in the second half was an inviting cross from substitute Will Annan, narrowly missed at the back post by Michael Coulson.

There was time for more pain to be inflicted on Boro, Liam McDevitt coming off the bench and firing past Taylor from 12 yards out, after Scott Bakkor slid him in, compounding a miserable day at the office for John Deacey’s side.