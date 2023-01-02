Scarborough Athletic hammered 5-2 by National League North leaders Darlington

The two sets of players get stuck in during the Bank Holiday Monday clash, which saw Darlington win 5-2 at Scarborough Athletic PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

An impressive Darlington side avenged their Boxing Day loss, and also spoiled Jono Greening's 44th birthday, on a day of high drama at the Flamingo Land Stadium, written by Steve Adamson.

A capacity crowd created a terrific atmosphere, and it was the visitors who were on top early on, as an in-swinging corner from Jack Lambert was palmed away by Joe Cracknell, Jacob Hazel sliced a shot over and Mark Beck fired just wide.

Boro's only half-chance saw Dan Greenfield shoot well over, before Darlington took a 22nd minute lead when Kaine Felix crossed to the far post, for Beck to head home from close range.

Boro's Luca Colville waits for a chance to bring the ball under control

They doubled their lead when ex-Boro striker Hazel latched onto a long ball forward from Lambert, burst past Bailey Gooda and lobbed over Cracknell.

Felix scuffed a shot wide, Cracknell punched a Moke corner off the head of Beck, and a Hazel shot was saved at his near post by Cracknell.

Despite good build up play by Maloney, Glynn, Greenfield and the excellent Colville, Boro failed to trouble Tommy Taylor in the Darlington goal, as Dom Tear blazed over, and Weledji fired inched wide on the stroke of half time.

Greening made a double substitution at the break, and Taylor was at last forced into action, as he dived to tip away a Colville shot after Ciaran McGuckin's lay-off, then a long throw into the box from Ash Jackson, was headed narrowly over by McGuckin.

Athletic boss Jono Greening tries to keep his team informed during the suspension

Darlington went 3-0 up when Lambert and Felix worked the ball down the right, and set up Hazel, who twisted his way through on goal, and fired past Cracknell. The referee ignoring appeals that Felix had controlled the ball with his arm in the build-up.

Then came the drama of the referee taking the teams off the field, amid allegations of more verbal abuse aimed at the female assistant, and it was 38 minutes before the game resumed.

The visitors added a fourth goal within five minutes of the restart, Hazel racing down the left and passing inside to Beck, who had a simple tap-in.

McGuckin shot straight at Taylor, and then the hard-working Weledji set up Colville, whose low shot was saved by Taylor, then Jackson had a shot blocked. Darlington are the league's top scorers, and they almost added to their tally, with Felix shooting inches wide, and Lambert chipping a shot against the top of the bar. They went 5-0 up on 76 minutes with a stunning 25-yard strike from Lambert, who blasted a free kick round the four-man wall into the top left corner.

Skipper Michael Coulson's late brace of goals were merely consolation goals.

Boro fought back late on, a Weledji cross coming off the top of the bar, before Kieran Glynn sent a fabulous ball forward to Michael Coulson, who raced into the box and slotted past Taylor into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later another through ball from Glynn sent Coulson through, but he was bundled over by Jassem Sukar, and the Boro skipper fired home from the penalty spot to register his 100th competitive Scarborough Athletic goal.

Late chances saw Lambert shoot over for Darlington, and Coulson's strike easily saved by Taylor.

BORO- Cracknell, Weledji, Burton, Maloney (Wiles 58), Thornton, Gooda, Colville, Tear (Jackson 46), Coulson, Glynn, Greenfield (McGuckin 46)

DARLINGTON- Taylor, Sukar, Griffiths (Almond 84), Lawlor, Hedley, Purver, Felix, Moke (Rose 81), Hazel (Liddle 74), Beck, Lambert

REFEREE- Dean Watson

GOALS- BORO- Michael Coulson 85, 87

DARLINGTON- Mark Beck 22, 58, Jacob Hazel 34, 53 Jack Lambert 76

YELLOW CARDS- BORO- Kieran Glynn, Lewis Maloney, Ash Jackson

DARLINGTON- Jacob Hazel, Tommy Taylor

BORO MAN OF MATCH- Luca Colville