Scarborough Athletic handed Basford trip in Premier Division opener

Greening's first home league game comes a few days later as Ashton United will head to the Flamingoland Stadium on Tuesday August 17.

Then Boro will play host to Warrington on Saturday August 21, followed by a trip to Gainsborough on Tuesday August 24 and a journey to Radcliffe on Saturday August 28.

The month will be completed by a home game against South Shields on Bank Holiday Monday.

Athletic head to Whitby Town on Tuesday October 12 and then play host to the Blues in the return fixture on Tuesday February 8.

The festive games will see Boro host Morpeth on Monday December 27 and then head to South Shields on New Year's Day.

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC - Pitching In Northern Premier League - Premier

Sat Aug 14 Basford United A

Tue Aug 17 Ashton United H

Sat Aug 21 Warrington Town H

Tue Aug 24 Gainsborough Trinity A

Sat Aug 28 Radcliffe A

Mon Aug 30 South Shields H

Sat Sep 4 Emirates (FA Cup 1Q)

Tue Sep 7 Buxton A

Sat Sep 11 Bamber Bridge H

Tue Sep 14 Stalybridge Celtic H

Sat Sep 18 Emirates (FA Cup 2Q)

Sat Sep 25 Grantham Town A (Buildbase FA Trophy 1Q)

Tue Sep 28 FC United of Manchester A

Sat Oct 2 Mickleover H (Emirates FA Cup 3Q)

Tue Oct 5 Atherton Collieries H

Sat Oct 9 Stafford Rangers A (Buildbase FA Trophy 2Q)

Tue Oct 12 Whitby Town A

Sat Oct 16 Witton Albion H (Emirates FA Cup 4Q)

Sat Oct 23 Hyde United A

Sat Oct 30 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Nov 6 Lancaster City H (Emirates FA Cup 1)

Sat Nov 13 Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Nov 20 Nantwich Town H

Sat Nov 27 Matlock Town A (Buildbase FA Trophy 2)

Sat Dec 4 Buxton H

Sat Dec 11 Bamber Bridge A

Sat Dec 18 Warrington Town A (Buildbase FA Trophy 3)

Mon Dec 27 Morpeth Town H

Sat Jan 1 South Shields A

Sat Jan 8 Basford United H

Sat Jan 15 Stalybridge Celtic A (Buildbase FA Trophy 4)

Sat Jan 22 Grantham Town H

Sat Jan 29 Witton Albion A

Sat Feb 5 Hyde United H

Tue Feb 8 Whitby Town H

Sat Feb 12 Lancaster City A (Buildbase FA Trophy 5)

Sat Feb 19 FC United of Manchester H

Sat Feb 26 Mickleover A

Sat Mar 12 Stafford Rangers H (Buildbase FA Trophy 6)

Sat Mar 19 Atherton Collieries A

Sat Mar 26 Matlock Town H

Sat Apr 2 Nantwich Town A

Sat Apr 9 Ashton United A

Sat Apr 16 Gainsborough Trinity H

Mon Apr 18 Morpeth Town A