Scarborough Athletic have been handed a huge boost as their new temporary home ground, the Mounting Systems Stadium in Bridlington, has been granted the Grade 2 Certificate which means the Seadogs can host National League North football there for the 2025-26 season.

The club have also been boosted by the confirmation that the Premier League Stadium Improvement Fund will finance approximately 60% of the cos of the required improvements and that North Yorkshire Council have agreed to provide the remaining 40% of the costs.

A Boro statement on social media said: “The Board are delighted to announce that following an inspection by the relevant authorities that the Mounting Systems Stadium at Bridlington has today been granted a Grade 2 Certificate which will allow it to host games in National League North during the forthcoming season.

"This news represents a significant step forward in our efforts to deal with the current situation and is a well-earned reward for the hard work of many individuals over many weeks.

"We are also pleased to be able to report that the funding application made to the Premier League Stadium Improvement Fund to help finance the project has been approved, and that this will finance approximately 60% of the cost of the required improvements, and that North Yorkshire Council have agreed to provide the remaining 40% of the costs which further demonstrates their ongoing support for the club.

"The Board would like to place on record its gratitude to both the Premier League Stadium Improvement Fund and North Yorkshire Council for their vital support throughout this challenging process which has secured us both a temporary home and assured our place in the National League North for the coming season at no financial cost to our club.

"In recent weeks there have been a number of issues to deal with in the short term to ensure that we are ready for the new season but during this time we have also remained focused on our medium and long term future.

"We continue to have regular communications with North Yorkshire Council including any issues relating to the pitch replacement project.

"They are still actively pursuing an effective solution, with an ongoing commitment that we will be able to return for the start of the 2026/27 season at the very latest.

"We are aware that it has been a challenging and uncertain few months for everyone but we remain committed to keeping everyone updated in an open and transparent manner and are grateful for the ongoing support we continue to receive.”