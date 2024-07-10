Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull is looking forward to some exciting home matches in the opening month of the season.

Scarborough Athletic have been handed a trip to their former NPL Premier Division rivals Radcliffe for their National League North opener on Saturday August 10.

This is the third season in a row that Athletic have been handed an away start in the league.

The Seadogs’ first home game is against Rushall Olympic on Saturday August 17, followed by a trip to face Chorley on Tuesday August 20.

The opening month of the season continues with a home clash against rivals Farsley on Saturday August 24, then a trip to Chester on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, and the Scarborough Sports Village is likely to be packed out for the final game of the month on Saturday August 31 against old sparring partners South Shields.

Alex Brown will be looking to impress this coming season, starting at Radcliffe on Saturday August 10.

The festive fixtures see Boro head to Darlington on Boxing Day, while on New Year’s Day, Spennymoor will make the short trip down to Scarborough Sports Village.

The Easter double bill sees Boro travel north to Spennymoor on Good Friday, April 18 and then the Seadogs’ final home game of the season could well bring in a big crowd as Darlington will be the visitors.

Boro end the season the following Saturday, April 26, at Peterborough Sports.

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull admitted to mixed feelings about the opener, as he said: “It is a bit frustrating to be drawn away for the first game of the season for a third time in a row, but it will be nice to re-unite with our old friends Radcliffe from our days in the NPL Premier together.

Kieran Glynn in action for Boro.

"There is a lot less travelling for us in the first two months of the season, with Chorley, Chester and Alfreton on the list.

"It is great to see some really big games to kick off the season, with the likes of Rushall, Farsley and South Shields all likely to bring plenty of fans to our ground.

"Then in September we also have home matches against big clubs such as King’s Lynn and Scunthorpe Town.”

Bull was happy that the league had split the two derby games against Darlington, with one on Boxing Day and another on Easter Monday.

He said: “I think it is a great idea to split up the derbies as opposed to having both over the festive period, the Spennymoor and Darlington games reversing, with us at Darlington on Boxing Day then at home to Spennymoor on New Year’s Day and the fixtures reversing for Easter.

"And what a final home game of the season, although I am not wanting to wish the time away I am looking forward to Darlington coming here for the final home match.”

BORO FIXTURES IN NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH 2024-25 SEASON

AUGUST

SAT 10 v Radcliffe (A)

17 v Rushall (H)

20 v Chorley (A)

24 v Farsley (H)

26 v Chester (A)

31 v S Shields (H)

SEPTEMBER

3 v King’s Lynn T (H)

7 v Alfreton T (A)

14 FA Cup Qual 2

21 v Scunthorpe United (H)

28 FA Cup Qual 3

OCTOBER

5 v Leamington (A)

12 v Hereford (A)

19 v Southport (H)

22 v Curzon Ashton (H)

26 v Marine (A)

NOVEMBER

2 v Brackley T (H)

5 v Buxton (A)

9 v Oxford C (A)

16 FA Trophy 2R

23 v Kidderminster (H)

26 v Warrington T (H)

30 v Needham Market (A)

DECEMBER

7 FA Trophy R3

14 v Rushall (A)

21 v Peterborough Sp (H)

26 v Darlington (A)

2025 JANUARY

1 v Spennymoor (H)

4 v Radcliffe (H)

11 v Curzon Ashton (A)

18 v Farsley (A)

25 v Chester (H)

28 v Chorley (H)

FEBRUARY

1 v S Shields (A)

8 v Alfreton T (H)

11 v King’s Lynn (A)

15 v Scunthorpe Utd (A)

22 v Leamington (H)

25 v Warrington T (A)

MARCH

1 v Oxford C (H)

8 v Kidderminster (A)

11 v Needham Market (H)

15 v Hereford (H)

22 v Southport (A)

29 v Brackley T (A)

APRIL

5 v Marine (H)

12 v Buxton (H)

18 v Spennymoor (A)

21 v Darlington (H)