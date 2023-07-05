Scarborough Athletic handed opening-day trip to Peterborough Sports in National League North 2023-24 season

Billy Leach and keeper Joe Cracknell show off the new Boro away kit at the launch event at Scholar's Bar on Friday evening.

Boro’s first home game of the season is against Banbury United on Saturday August 12, the Seadogs having grabbed a dramatic late 3-3 draw against United on the final home game of the 2022-23 season as the hosts narrowly missed out on a play-off spot.

The opening night home match of the season will see Jono Greening’s Boro clash with Blyth Spartans on Tuesday August 15, followed by a tough trip to newly-promoted South Shields on Saturday August 19.

The opening month’s fixtures are completed by a home game with Chester on Saturday August 26 and then a trip to Scunthorpe United, who were relegated from the National League last season, on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

Jake Charles in action against Selby PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

The festive fixtures will see Boro take on Darlington again, with the teams meeting at The Flamingo Land Stadium on Boxing Day and the Seadogs heading north to Darlo on New Year’s Day.

The Good Friday, March 29, match is at home to former Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Warrington Town, who gained promotion last season, and the Easter Monday, April 1, game is a trip to Kings Lynn Town.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull said: “There was always a good chance we would get a long trip in our first game, but on the positive side it does give us a bit more time to get the Fanzone ready for our first home game.

"We have the couple of home games in a week early on, then a tough trip to our old friends at South Shields followed by another difficult game against Chester at home, with a journey to Glanford Park to finish the month off to see our old friends from the Scarborough FC days, Scunthorpe United.

Lewis Maloney will be keen to shine again for Boro next season.

"The two Darlington games over the festive season were action-packed last season so I would expect more of the same this time around, while it will be nice to head back to familiar clubs such as our old NPL Premier rivals Warrington Town and Tamworth from our time following Scarborough FC.

"The likes of Rushall and Bishop’s Stortford will also see us facing brand new challenges so the scene is set for a very exciting season.”

Vanarama National League North

Saturday August 5 Peterborough Sports A

New Boro defender Alex Brown will be out to impress.

Sat Aug 12 Banbury United H

Tue Aug 15 Blyth Spartans H

Sat Aug 19 South Shields A

Sat Aug 26 Chester H

Mon Aug 28 Scunthorpe United A

Sat Sep 2 Gloucester City H

Tue Sep 5 Southport A

Sat Sep 9 Brackley Town H

Sat Sep 16 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 23 Rushall Olympic A

Sat Sep 30 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 7 Farsley Celtic H

Sat Oct 14 Hereford A

Sat Oct 21 Buxton H

Tue Oct 24 Curzon Ashton A

Sat Oct 28 Tamworth A

Sat Nov 4 Boston United H

Tue Nov 7 Chorley H

Sat Nov 11 Alfreton Town A

Tue Nov 14 Warrington T A

Tue Nov 21 King's Lynn T H

Sat Nov 25 Bishop's St’ford H

Sat Dec 2 Spennymoor T A

Sat Dec 16 Rushall Olympic H

Sat Dec 23 Brackley Town A

Tue Dec 26 Darlington H

2024

Mon Jan 1 Darlington A

Sat Jan 6 Hereford H

Sat Jan 13 Farsley Celtic A

Sat Jan 20 Peterboro’ Sp H

Tue Jan 23 Blyth Spartans A

Sat Jan 27 Banbury United A

Sat Feb 3 South Shields H

Sat Feb 10 Chester A

Sat Feb 17 Scunthorpe U H

Tue Feb 20 Southport H

Sat Feb 24 Gloucester City A

Sat Mar 2 Buxton A

Sat Mar 9 Tamworth H

Tue Mar 12 Curzon Ashton H

Sat Mar 16 Chorley A

Sat Mar 23 Bishop's St’ford A

Fri Mar 29 Warrington T H

Mon Apr 1 King's Lynn Town A

Sat Apr 6 Spennymoor T H

Sat Apr 13 Boston United A