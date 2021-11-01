Scarborough Athletic handed trip to Redcar Town in North Riding FA Senior Cup
Scarborough Athletic have been handed an away game against Redcar Town in the second round of the North Riding FA Senior Cup.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:50 pm
The game is to be played on or before November 30. A date will be announced once the clubs agree a date.
Boro' s trip to NPL Premier Division leaders Buxton has been rescheduled for Tuesday December 14.
The fixture has been rearranged twice this season already due to the Bucks' FA Cup progression.
The game will kick off at 7.45pm.
Boro's next game is a home clash against fellow mid-table side Lancaster City this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.
Athletic are then without a league game until November 20, another home game, this time against Nantwich Town.