Scarborough Athletic handed trip to Redcar Town in North Riding FA Senior Cup

Boro news

The game is to be played on or before November 30. A date will be announced once the clubs agree a date.

Boro' s trip to NPL Premier Division leaders Buxton has been rescheduled for Tuesday December 14.

The fixture has been rearranged twice this season already due to the Bucks' FA Cup progression.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm.

Boro's next game is a home clash against fellow mid-table side Lancaster City this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.