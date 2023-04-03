Scarborough Athletic head to National League North play-off rivals Peterborough Sports

Dom Tear is back in training for Boro

After battling out a 1-1 draw at Kettering on Saturday, Jono Greening’s side now travel to fast improving Peterborough Sports on Tuesday, for the first of three matches in the space of seven days over the Easter period, writes Steve Adamson.

Hosts Peterborough are unbeaten in their last seven games (four wins, three draws) and they have climbed to within four points of the play-offs with six games remaining.

On Saturday they won 1-0 away to bottom side AFC Telford United, courtesy of a Dan Jarvis strike.

Ciaran McGuckin returned to injury at Kettering Town.

Boro were boosted by the return from injury of Ciaran McGuckin on Saturday, and Dom Tear is also back in training, but Luca Colville looks doubtful for the rest of the league campaign.

Ashley Jackson was an unused sub at Kettering, so is still one game short of his 100th competitive appearance for the club.

SUPPORTERS TRAVEL - For details contact the Valley Bar Seadogs on 07598 931 572.FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

PETERBOROUGH SPORTS (11th)

Spennymoor Town (A) D 3-3

Chester (A) W 1-0

Leamington (H) W 3-0

Farsley Celtic (A) D 1-1

Kettering Town (A) D 0-0

AFC Telford Utd (A) W 1-0

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (7th)

Kings Lynn Town (A) L 2-3

Boro Rangers (NRSC (A) W 2-1

Gloucester City (H) L 0-3

Chester (A) D 2-2

Southport (H) L 0-1