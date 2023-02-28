Luca Colville of Scarborough Athletic whips in a cross against Bradford Park Avenue PHOTOS BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

The hosts, lying second from bottom, had three academy players in their starting line-up, while Boro fielded ex-Bradford duo Joe Cracknell and Ryan Qualter, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro dominated the first half without really testing home keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy, while at the other end, Boro keeper Cracknell was a virtual spectator, hardly getting a touch, other than from a couple of back passes.

Ash Jackson sent a long cross-field pass to Kieran Weledji on the right, and he beat a defender before firing into the side-netting, then a long throw into the area from Jackson was headed out to Maloney, who shot just over, and a shot from Luca Colville was blocked by George Eze.

Boro's Danny Greenfield gallops forward during the 0-0 draw at Bradford PA.

Boro’s best move of the first half saw Maloney send over a corner to the far post and Qualter, who had a terrific game, headed into the goalmouth, a scramble developed, and Jackson struck a low shot that the keeper dived to his right to save.

The hard-working Alex Wiles battled to win the ball and laid off to Kieran Burton, whose shot was blocked, and Kieran Glynn tried a shot from distance, but was well wide, as the one-sided opening half ended goalless.

Boro also began the second half on top. A long throw from Jackson was met by Qualter, who headed wide, and a cross from Maloney fell to Burton, who shot narrowly wide.

Bradford came more into the game, and on 53 minutes they finally had a goal attempt, when Josh Hinds ran onto a through-ball, but Cracknell got down quickly to save his shot.

The hosts again went forward when Harrison Hopper passed to Luca Havern inside the area, but Bailey Gooda, on his 150th Boro appearance made a superb tackle as he was about to shoot.

Boro still enjoyed plenty of possession, but were unable to break down the solid home defence as the rain continued to fall.

Burton had a strike blocked by Havern, Colville drilled a shot wide, then on 73 minutes a 25-yard shot from Maloney was was saved by the diving keeper.

After defending for much of the game, Bradford created the best chance of the night on 78 minutes when their star player, Brad Dockerty raced past Weledji and blasted a low shot, that forced a good diving save from Cracknell. Soon after, Dockerty had another shot blocked by Qualter.

Boro tried to find a late winner, Maloney fired over, then beat the keeper with another shot, but Sam Fielding cleared off the line, and Danny Greenfield and Colville both shot over, as the game ended all square, much to the frustration of the vocal band of travelling supporters.

BRADFORD: Sykes-Kenworthy, Chorlton, Eze, Benson, Havern, Hopper, Spencer, Dockerty, Johnson (Bastide 46), (Kersey 77), Hinds

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson (Greenfield 55), Burton, Qualter, Gooda, Coulson, Maloney, Wiles (Charles 67), Glynn, Colville

REFEREE: Richard Holmes

YELLOW CARDS: BRADFORD - Luca Havern, Brad Dockerty, George Eze; BORO - Kieran Glynn

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Ryan Qualter

