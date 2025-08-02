Scarborough Athletic held to draw at Bridlington by impressive Sheffield Wednesday U21s

Dom Tear is congratulated by his teammates after putting Boro ahead against Sheffield Wednesday U21s. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro’s final pre-season match was a hugely entertaining 1-1 draw against a fast and skilful Sheffield Wednesday U21s side, both teams creating a host of chances on a lovely playing surface at the club’s temporary home in Bridlington.

Boss Jono Greening was without injured duo Alex Wiles and Bill Marshall, but his team controlled much of the first half, carving out numerous openings, with Harry Green, Luca Colville, Rio Allan and Ste Walker all impressing when pushing forward, and Alex Brown outstanding down the left flank.

Allan passed forward to Dom Tear, but Owls keeper Logan Stretch dived at his feet before he could shoot, Michael Duckworth, who had a superb game laid off to Allan, but Joe Emery slid in to tackle, and a precise through-ball from Kieran Weledji found Walker, who beat a defender before shooting into the chest of the keeper.

For Owls, Alex Asaba squared to George Brown, who fired straight at Ryan Whitley, Rio Shipston teed up Guilherme Siquera, who shot wide, and Whitley saved a low strike from Bruno Fernandes.

Boro man of the match Alex Brown in action against Sheffield Wednesday U21s. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro had most of the possession, Tear laid off to Green, who curled wide, a Duckworth through-ball sent Allan clear, but Stretch dived to save, another Allan shot was blocked by Emery, and a Colville corner to the back post was stabbed wide by Will Thornton.

Allan twice went close, Stretch smothered one shot, then the keeper dived to tip away another goal-bound effort, but the deadlock was broken when Thornton headed into the goalmouth, and Tear bundled in from close range.

Purver scooped a shot over, and Colville and Tear combined to set up Allan, but Stretch dived to block his first time shot.

Both sides made several substitutions at the interval, and Owls began the second half with a flourish, Will Grainger dinked a shot wide and also fired over, and Jarvis Thornton forced a diving save from Whitley, who also saved with his legs to deny Donald Kamwa.

Harry Green takes on an Owls player. Photo by Zach Forster

Whitley then pulled off a great reflex save, to tip over a bullet header from Grainger, and a Kamwa run was halted by a crunching tackle from Brown, but they equalised when the pacy Grainger slammed into the roof of the net in a crowded goalmouth.

It was an excellent game, both Boro full-backs, Duckworth and Brown impressing when getting forward and Purver and Lewis Maloney superb in the middle.

Boro ended the game strongly. Allan burst forward before forcing a fine save from substitute keeper Jack Phillips, who also smothered another Allan shot.

A Maloney corner was headed wide by Leon Gibson-Booth, Maloney curled in a free-kick from the left, with the keeper diving to punch clear, and late on, Brown crossed from the left to Allan, who skipped past a defender, but fired over.

Rio Allan on the ball for Boro. Photo by Zach Forster

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Brown, Weledji (Gibson-Booth 46), Thornton (c) (Hull 46), Purver, Green, Tear (Maloney 46), Allan, Walker (Bennett 46), Colville.

REFEREE - Darius Bradley.

GOALS - BORO - Dom Tear 39; SHEFF WED - Will Grainger 57.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 16 (9 on target) SHEFF WED 10 (6 on target).

CORNERS - BORO 11 SHEFF WED 3.

OFFSIDES - BORO 3 SHEFF WED 2.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Brown.

ATTENDANCE - 337.