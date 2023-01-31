Scarborough Athletic held to goalless draw by play-off rivals Brackley

Bailey Gooda impressed in the 0-0 home draw for Boro against Brackley Town

New signing from Matlock Town, Ryan Qualter had an outstanding game at centre-back on his return to the club, having made 17 appearances back in 2015, writes Steve Adamson.

And the Brackley defence, which had conceded just 42 goals in their previous 68 National League North matches, and was also strong and organised.

The visitors started brightly, and a long throw into the box from George Carline was headed towards the top left corner by skipper Gaz Dean, but Joe Cracknell did well to push the ball over, a Martin Woods corner was headed just over by Glenn Walker, and Bailey Gooda, who had an excellent game, blocked a fierce shot from Walker.

Lewis Maloney hit the crossbar with a superb 25-yard free-kick in the second half

Lewis Maloney thundered a 30-yard free kick wide for Boro, Ciaran McGuckin also shot wide, then Luca Colville and Alex Wiles combined to set up Michael Coulson, whose shot was charged down by Riccardo Calder.

Brackley then went close, when the pacy Cosmas Matwasa cut in from the right and clipped the ball over Cracknell, but Kieran Weledji cleared off the goal-line.

Big striker Adam Rooney was shackled by Qualter, but he took a pass from Callum Stead and fired just wide, then Boro’s best chance of the first half saw Weledji set up Alex Wiles, whose goal-bound shot was superbly blocked by Gaz Dean.

Boro were on top in the early stages of the second half, a Weledji cross was headed narrowly wide by Coulson, and a right-wing corner from Colville was met by Weledji, who glanced his header inches wide.

The deadlock was almost broken in the 56th minute when Maloney sent a 25-yard free-kick over the wall and against the crossbar with keeper Danny Lewis beaten.

Cracknell handled confidently with Gooda and Qualter winning most of the headers when Brackley sent over crosses, and it was the same at the other end, with the visiting back line, led by the outstanding Dean dominant in the air.

Coulson and Wiles both fired wide, then an explosive burst from Wiles ended when he shot narrowly over, but the visitors almost scored when a cross from Matwasa was headed against the base of the left-hand post by Rooney.

Kieran Glynn and Colville showed flashes of skill and McGuckin and Wiles chased and harried, but a draw was probably a fair result, and Boro’s first clean-sheet in 12 matches was very welcome.

Boro travel to fellow play-off hopefuls Kidderminster Harriers this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Burton, Maloney, Qualter, Gooda, Colville, Wiles, Coulson (Greenfield 74), Glynn, McGuckin

BRACKLEY: Lewis, Carline, Walker, Murombedzi, Calder (Cullinane-Liburd 64), Dean, Matwasa, Woods, Rooney (Yussuf 70), Armson, Stead (Smart 75).

REFEREE: James Bancroft