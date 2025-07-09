Luca Colville scores the Boro goal in the 1-1 draw at Beverley Town. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Beverley Town, after a fabulous Luca Colville strike had given them an interval lead on a glorious sunny evening.

Managed by former Boro player Dave Ricardo, the hosts also had ex-Boro men Matty Plummer and Nathan Hotte in their side, and James Bennett as assistant manager, while Boro fielded a similar team to Saturday at Selby, minus the unavailable Will Thornton and Harry Green, writes Steve Adamson.

Jono Greening’s side dominated possession for much of the game, but found home keeper Leigh Overton in fine form.

The first chance saw Alex Purver head forward to Richie Bennett, but Overton dived to smother his first time shot.

Boro defender Alex Brown hurdles a Beverley Town challenge. Photo by Zach Forster

Beverley gave a good account of themselves, and a Connor Harman through-ball towards Cam Connelly was intercepted by Leon Gibson-Booth who had an excellent game alongside Kieran Weledji at centre-back, then a long-range shot from skipper James Piercy was easily saved by Ryan Whitley

Boro opened the scoring when the hard working Alex Wiles fed Colville, who took a touch before unleashing a stunning 30-yard left-foot shot into the top left corner.

Bennett laid off to Dom Tear in the box, but Macauley Snelgrove tackled before he could shoot, then just before the interval Overton made a fantastic double save, pushing away a fierce half-volley from Tear, and diving to keep out a Wiles strike from the rebound.

After numerous substitutions during the interval, Boro began the second half brightly, as a Bill Marshall cross was cleared to Lewis Maloney who volleyed over, but home striker Connelly then twice forced decent saves from Boro keeper Whitley, and another run from Connelly was ended by a terrific Gibson-Booth tackle.

Rio Allan tries to hold off a Beverley Town challenge. Photo by Zach Forster

Colville was on top form, and he sent over a corner which was headed wide by Weledji, then the young trialist B blazed a shot over, and Stephen Walker skipped past two defenders before Piercy got back to clear.

Alex Purver teed up a shot for trialist B, but Overton dived low to his right to save, then a Maloney corner was headed into the keeper’s arms by Purver.

Maloney surged forward and found himself one-on-one with Overton, but again the keeper made a terrific save, and Gibson-Booth passed to trialist A who fired narrowly wide.

Late on, Beverley created some chances, Luca Soluburic shot inches wide after a good run from Jason Chimayire, then with just a minute to play Kai Larkin forced a great reflex save from Whitley, but the rebound fell to winger Soluburic, who slammed his shot inside the left-hand post to snatch a late leveller.

Stephen Walker on the attack for Boro. Photo by Zach Forster

BEVERLEY - Overton, Plummer, Larkin, Stockhill, Hotte, Piercy (c), Soluburic, Lovick, Connelly, Harman, Snelgrove, subs used - Attree, Chimayire, Humphreys, Wilson, Knaggs, Irwin, Opoku, Zubsitas.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Brown, Gibson-Booth, Weledji, Purver (c), Tear, Wiles, Bennett, Trialist B, Colville, subs used - Maloney, Trialist A, Marshall, Walker, Allan.

REFEREE - Dom Hawkings.

GOALS - BEVERLEY - Luca Soluburic 89; BORO - Luca Colville 29.

Lewis Maloney on the ball. Photo by Zach Forster

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BEVERLEY 7 (4 on target) BORO 12 (6 on target).

CORNERS - BEVERLEY 3 BORO 6.

OFFSIDES - BEVERLEY 0 BORO 5.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Luca Colville.

ATTENDANCE - 302 (c120 away).