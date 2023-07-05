Frank Mulhern hit two goals on his debut. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

The visitors defended superbly in the first half, skipper Ryan Gothard winning some towering headers and young right-back Kaden McGrath getting in some strong tackles, writes Steve Adamson.

Ash Jackson had a volley cleared off the line by McGrath, but the deadlock was broken when Lewis Maloney laid off to Harry Green, who jinked past three defenders and passed into the goalmouth, for fellow new signing Frank Mulhern to net from close range.

Jackson laid off to Green, whose thumping 20-yard shot cannoned off the left hand lost, and Maloney had a shot blocked by Charlie Smith shortly before the interval.

New signing Harry Green was man of the match for Boro v Selby Town.

Boss Jono Greening rang the changes in the second half, and Boro went in search of further goals, Green impressing down the left, and from one of his crosses, Jake Charles fired just over, before Alex Brown played a ball to the far post, for Kieran Weledji to tap in Boro’s second goal on 57 minutes.

Selby’s best attacks saw Joe Lamplough have a shot blocked by Weledji, then the pacy Kyle Fish fired just wide.

Boro were soon back on top, and went 3-0 up when Maloney sent a long ball forward and the tall trialist striker skilfully chipped the keeper from the edge of the box.

Charles and Mulhern then combined to send the trialist free, and he burst forward and slammed his shot inside the left-hand post to round off a brilliant move.

Debutant Alex Brown in action for Boro against Selby Town.

Charles fired over and the big trialist had two shots well saved by Selby keeper Jordan Douglas.

Boro added two late goals, with the two-goal trialist turning provider, sending a through-ball to Mulhern, who fired into the bottom right corner, then Charles forced a diving save from Douglas, before Maloney netted from wide on the left, when he curled the ball into the far top corner to round off the scoring.

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Gooda, Purver, Bown, Trialist A, Mulhern, Green, Colville subs used- Charles, Bancroft, Trialist B, Trialist C, Trialist D

GOALSCORERS - Frank Mulhern 31, 85, Kieran Weledji 57, Trialist B 70, 73, Lewis Maloney 89

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Harry Green

REFEREE - Tom Shepherdson