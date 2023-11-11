​Scarborough Athletic hit top form to defeat high-flying Alfreton Town 3-1

Boro match report

Harry Green made his first start for eight games, and his runs down the left flank caused endless problems, with the non stop running of Frank Mulhern and Alex Wiles also harassing the home defence, writes Steve Adamson.

Luca Colville, Lewis Maloney and Alex Purver bossed the midfield, and the centre-back pairing of Will Thornton and Ryan Qualter won numerous headers from long throws into the box by Adam Lund.

Alfreton started the brighter on a lovely afternoon in Derbyshire. Former Boro striker Jake Day had a shot palmed away by Ryan Whitley, skipper Dwayne Wiley flicked a header inches wide, Day headed wide from a Josh Clackstone cross, then Dylan Motley-Henry headed a Wiley cross straight at Whitley.

Boro’s first attack saw Green pass to Alex Wiles, whose fierce shot was blocked by home keeper George Willis, with Wiley hooking the ball out of the goalmouth, but Lewis Maloney struck the loose ball goal-wards, with Willis getting down to make the save.

Maloney fired a 25-yard shot wide, while at the other end Day flicked a header towards Motley-Henry in the area, but Alex Brown rushed in to hack clear.

Boro then enjoyed a spell of superiority, Wiles teeing up Harry Green, whose low shot forced a good diving save from Willis, before the deadlock was broken on 36 minutes when Maloney sent a high ball forward, Kieran Weledji headed on into the area, and Frank Mulhern crashed his first-time shot into the roof of the net.

Three minutes later the lead was doubled, Wiles passed out to Brown on the left, and he raced forward and sent a low ball across the goalmouth, for Green to slide in to net at the far post.

Alfreton pulled one back within two minutes courtesy of two Boro old boys, as Jordan Thewlis passed into the area, for Day to fire home from close-range.

Shortly before half-time, Weledji limped off with a groin strain to be replaced by Bailey Gooda.

Boro looked comfortable for much of the second half, and created some decent chances.

Colville passed to the lively Green inside the Alfreton area, but Clackstone’s sliding tackle cleared the danger, then Qualter ventured forward, and sent a 30-yard shot narrowly over.

When the home side attacked, the Boro defence was in great form, Brown blocked a shot from Liam Waldock, Whitley dived to save a close-range header from Motley-Henry, and Ryan Taylor flashed a shot wide.

Boro then went 3-1 up with a contender for goal of the season. Wiles fed Green on the left flank and he passed inside to Colville, who burst into the area and skipped past three defenders in a mazy dribble, before firing past keeper Willis.

Boro almost added a fourth goal, as a long kick upfield by Whitley sent Mulhern through, and his shot forced a one-handed save from Willis, with Wiles smashing the rebound towards goal, but again the keeper made the save as a competitive game ended 3-1 in Boro’s favour.

ALFRETON - Willis, Clackstone, Lund, Digie, Wiley, Newall, Thewlis, Cantrill, Day (Taylor 49), Waldock (Fewster 67), Motley-Henry

BORO - Whitley, Weledji (Gooda 45), Brown, Maloney, Qualter, Thornton, Purver, Wiles, Mulhern, Green (Tear 86), Colville (Durose 86)

REFEREE - Oliver Noonan

GOALS - ALFRETON - Jake Day 41; BORO - Frank Mulhern 36, Harry Green 39, Luca Colville 66

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Lewis Maloney, Bailey Gooda, Ryan Whitley

CORNERS - ALFRETON 5 BORO 2

GOAL ATTEMPTS - ALFRETON 10, BORO 10

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Harry Green