Boro boss Jono Greening is eyeing an FA Cup shock win against Oxford City on Saturday

Boro boss Jono Greening has admitted that ‘anything can happen’ in the cup and that the home fans can help his team net the win.

Speaking about Saturday’s FA Cup clash after the shoot-out win at Middlesbrough U23s on Tuesday, Greening said: “It’s a cup competition so anything can happen, it’s at our place which is good so we’ll have the crowd behind us.

"We said to the players tonight before the game that you have to perform tonight as, after last Saturday’s game, there’s quite a few shirts up for grabs, so I’m really pleased with a lot of peoples’ performances tonight.

"It’s always difficult when you play on a pitch where there’s no massive atmosphere, I thought the boys got themselves going really well and now we concentrate on a tough game on Saturday, at home, with the fans behind us and anything is possible. We just need to be more consistent and if we can do that we can beat anybody.”

Greening has been busy checking out City ahead of Saturday.

He added: "They’re a good team. I’ve watched the game against Fylde when they won 3-0, they like to play nice football, they’ve got some good players so we’ve got to be at our best.

"We need to play better than we did against Farsley, especially with the ball, because we might not see the ball for a long time so when we get it we need to keep it better.”

Young forward Charlie Marshall has left Boro to rejoin Garforth Town.

Boro said on social media: “We can confirm that Charlie Marshall has opted to play regular football and has returned to Garforth Town.