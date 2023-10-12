News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Scarborough Athletic home in on FA Cup shock win against Oxford City

Scarborough Athletic play host to National League outfit Oxford City in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, with the Seadogs knowing a home win could earn them a plum first-round tie against a Football League team.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Boro boss Jono Greening is eyeing an FA Cup shock win against Oxford City on SaturdayBoro boss Jono Greening is eyeing an FA Cup shock win against Oxford City on Saturday
Boro boss Jono Greening is eyeing an FA Cup shock win against Oxford City on Saturday

Boro boss Jono Greening has admitted that ‘anything can happen’ in the cup and that the home fans can help his team net the win.

Speaking about Saturday’s FA Cup clash after the shoot-out win at Middlesbrough U23s on Tuesday, Greening said: “It’s a cup competition so anything can happen, it’s at our place which is good so we’ll have the crowd behind us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We said to the players tonight before the game that you have to perform tonight as, after last Saturday’s game, there’s quite a few shirts up for grabs, so I’m really pleased with a lot of peoples’ performances tonight.

"It’s always difficult when you play on a pitch where there’s no massive atmosphere, I thought the boys got themselves going really well and now we concentrate on a tough game on Saturday, at home, with the fans behind us and anything is possible. We just need to be more consistent and if we can do that we can beat anybody.”

Most Popular

Greening has been busy checking out City ahead of Saturday.

He added: "They’re a good team. I’ve watched the game against Fylde when they won 3-0, they like to play nice football, they’ve got some good players so we’ve got to be at our best.

"We need to play better than we did against Farsley, especially with the ball, because we might not see the ball for a long time so when we get it we need to keep it better.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Young forward Charlie Marshall has left Boro to rejoin Garforth Town.

Boro said on social media: “We can confirm that Charlie Marshall has opted to play regular football and has returned to Garforth Town.

“We would like to thank Charlie for his efforts in a Boro shirt and wish him good luck in the future.”

Related topics:Scarborough AthleticJono GreeningNational LeagueFootball LeagueBoro