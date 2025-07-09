Alex Brown in action for Boro at Beverley Town. Photo by Zach Forster

Scarborough Athletic will kick off their National League North season with a very tough trip to last year’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Kidderminster Harriers’ Aggborough Stadium on Saturday August 9.

The Harriers ended last season third in the league table, just three points adrift of champions Brackley Town, and one point behind second-placed Scunthorpe United. Kidderminster went on to lose 2-1 at home to Chester in their play-off semi-final.

Boro’s first fixture at their temporary Queensgate home in Bridlington will be against AFC Fylde, who have dropped down from the National League, on Saturday August 16, followed by another testing trip to Chorley – who also lost in the play-off semi-finals last season to eventual winners Scunthorpe - on Tuesday August 19 and then another home game on Saturday August 23 against Peterborough Sports, who finished last season in 12th spot – one above Boro.

On Bank Holiday Monday, August 25, the Seadogs will make the trip to newcomers Merthyr Town, who tallied an impressive 105 goals on their way to being crowned Southern South League champions last season, and finish the month at home to Southport on Saturday August 30.

Skipper Will Thornton will be hoping to lead Boro to a winning start at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday August 9. Photo by Wandering Photography

The Boxing Day match is a home clash against old rivals Darlington, followed on Tuesday December 30 by a trip to Spennymoor Town.

The Easter holiday matches are the reverse of the Christmas games, with Boro making the trip north to face Darlington on Good Friday, April 3, and then on Easter Monday, April 6, Spennymoor Town making the journey to Bridlington.

The Seadogs will conclude their fixtures at newcomers Bedford Town – who the Southern Central League title last season – on Saturday April 25,

Boro chairman Trevor Bull said: “We could not have been given a much tougher start than that, away to one of the favourites for the league title and then at home to Fylde who have just come down from the National League.

"Then looking down the list for August we have a very long trip to Merthyr Town in Wales on Bank Holiday Monday just a couple of days after the home game with Peterborough Sports.

"We also finish off with the longest trip of them all at Bedford Town on April 25, you soon realise how much more travelling there will be for us next season.

"It is vital that the fans back us from the start with the home games being played at Bridlington Town. We have grown a lot as a club in the eight years since we left Brid, we are much bigger and better supported.

"The improvements at Queensgate are also clear to see, the new and improved clubhouse has an excellent beer garden behind one of the goals and the pitch is looking in very good condition.

"The new deal with Esk Valley Coaches to offer return travel from Scarborough to Queensgate will also make a big difference for fans.”

The bus from Scarborough to Bridlington for all home matches will cost £10 for adults and £5 for juniors, and Valley Bar Seadogs Travel Club member prices will be £8 for adults and £4 for juniors.

Bull added: “The Christmas and Easter fixtures are as we would have expected, against Darlington and Spennymoor. It is excellent that we have the home game against Darlington on Boxing Day as it should bring in a big crowd.”

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC FIXTURES FOR ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH 2025-26

Sat Aug 9 Kidderminster Harriers A

Sat Aug 16 AFC Fylde H

Tue Aug 19 Chorley A

Sat Aug 23 Peterborough Sports H

Mon Aug 25 Merthyr Town A

Sat Aug 30 Southport H

Tue Sep 2 Buxton H

Sat Sep 6 Chester A

Sat Sep 13 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 20 Oxford City H

Sat Sep 27 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 4 King's Lynn Town A

Sat Oct 11 Leamington H (Emirates FA Cup 4Q)

Sat Oct 18 AFC Telford United A

Tue Oct 21 South Shields A

Sat Oct 25 Marine H

Sat Nov 1 Worksop Town A (Emirates FA Cup 1)

Tue Nov 4 Radcliffe H

Sat Nov 8 Curzon Ashton A

Sat Nov 15 Isuzu FA Trophy 2

Sat Nov 22 Hereford H

Tue Nov 25 Alfreton Town H

Sat Nov 29 Macclesfield A

Sat Dec 6 Bedford Town H

Sat Dec 13 Isuzu FA Trophy 3

Sat Dec 20 Peterborough Sports A

Fri Dec 26 Darlington H

Tue Dec 30 Spennymoor Town A

Sat Jan 3 Southport A

Sat Jan 10 Chester H (Isuzu FA Trophy 4)

Sat Jan 17 AFC Fylde A

Sat Jan 24 Kidderminster Harriers H

Tue Jan 27 Radcliffe A

Sat Jan 31 Worksop Town H

Sat Feb 7 Marine A

Tue Feb 10 South Shields H

Sat Feb 14 Curzon Ashton H

Sat Feb 21 Hereford A

Tue Feb 24 Alfreton Town A

Sat Feb 28 Macclesfield H Isuzu

Sat Mar 7 Oxford City A

Tue Mar 10 King's Lynn Town H

Sat Mar 14 AFC Telford United H

Sat Mar 21 Leamington A

Sat Mar 28 Chorley H

Fri Apr 3 Darlington A

Mon Apr 6 Spennymoor Town H

Sat Apr 11 Buxton A

Sat Apr 18 Merthyr Town H

Sat Apr 25 Bedford Town A

Fixtures are subject to change.