Scarborough Athletic launch Kids for a Quid initiative thanks to Ledden family donation

Boro chairman Trevor Bull, left, and the Ledden family, who have kindly sponsored the Boro Kids for a Quid scheme

A club spokesperson said: “Our ‘Kids for a Quid’ initiative has been made possible thanks to Alison Ledden and her children, the donation from the family means as a club we can offer this great price.

"The sponsorship is in memory of Gary Ledden, a great partner and father who was lost too soon.

“Working with the Ledden family, we hope to make football more accessible to everyone.

"As a family friendly club, we want to encourage as many families and children to enjoy a game together as possible and the opportunity to support their local team.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Ledden said: “I’m proud to be supporting the club and local community, hopefully more of the younger generation will have the opportunity to experience a Boro game.

"I am pleased to be able to give something back to the town in memory of Gary.”

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull said: "The younger generation are our fans of the future, we already have an incredible amount of young people attending games, but we want more local children to be able to enjoy football at the Flamingo Land Stadium.