Scarborough Athletic launch new Moneyweb Half Time Challenge
Scarborough Athletic are launching a new half-time penalty shoot-out challenge at Saturday's home game against Witton Albion at the Flamingo Land Stadium, with prizes to be won and a £500 cash prize up for grabs at the end of the season.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:41 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:46 am
This challenge is in partnership with Moneyweb, independent financial advisors.
The Moneyweb Half Time Challenge will see three participants take part in a penalty shootout style challenge aiming at targets to score points.
Prizes to be won every home game with a £500 cash prize up for grabs at the end of the season.
This challenge will take place every home game at the Flamingo Land Stadium, to enter complete the form on Boro's social media pages, participants chosen at random.
A club spokesperson said: "Scarborough Athletic look forward to getting fans on the pitch and having fun with this challenge. Thank you to Moneyweb for their support."