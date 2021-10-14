Scarborough Athletic launch new Moneyweb Half Time Challenge

Boro news

This challenge is in partnership with Moneyweb, independent financial advisors.

The Moneyweb Half Time Challenge will see three participants take part in a penalty shootout style challenge aiming at targets to score points.

Prizes to be won every home game with a £500 cash prize up for grabs at the end of the season.

This challenge will take place every home game at the Flamingo Land Stadium, to enter complete the form on Boro's social media pages, participants chosen at random.