Scarborough Athletic launch new reserve team to play in Humber Premier League

Scarborough Athletic FC have been exploring a range of options to re-evaluate the pathway to first team football.

Scarborough Athletic have teams ranging from Under-7s through to Under-16s, with a team at Under-19s playing in the FA Youth Cup and Under-19 County Cup and development fixtures.

This team will replace the Under-23 side that was in operation during 2021/22, providing Jonathan Greening a chance to play first team players in need of match practice, without the restrictions on age that the Under-23 League would face.

Reserve Team Manager, U19 manager and Football Development Director, Paul Exley said "We have been looking at our options for the new season and given the promotion of the first team we began a review process which highlighted the need to have our players to gain experience in the adult game".

"Games will take place on a Saturday, primarily at our Filey Community Sports Club base and involve a degree of travelling to the Humber region to get the players accustomed to making the step-up".

Exley has been looking at players in the Under-23s, following the recent trials and fixtures and now can offer this opportunity to over 23s as he gears up for the new season with a number of pre-season fixtures planned.

Reserve Team Manager Exley can be contacted via email at [email protected]