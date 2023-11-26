Scarborough Athletic legend Michael Coulson leaves club by mutual consent

Club legend Michael Coulson has left Scarborough Athletic.

A club statement said: “Scarborough Athletic would like to inform fans that we have released Club Captain Michael Coulson from his contract by mutual consent, to allow him to find more game time elsewhere as he embarks on the next stage of his career.

“This brings to an end an amazing 6 year spell with us, during which he has made 250 competitive appearances and scored 104 goals.

"His experience and leadership helped us gain two promotions and win the North Riding Senior Cup on three occasions.

Coulson scores from the spot against Alfreton Town last season. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

"We want to put on record our immense gratitude for all he has done for us, both on and off the pitch.

"He has been a great ambassador for our club and our town and we wish him well for his future.

“He leaves our club a hero and a legend and will always be welcome back at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boss Jono Greening said: “Firstly I’d like to congratulate and thank Coulo for his incredible service to our club over the years and particularly since I came in as manager.

"He has always given 100% to the team, given our amazing fans some incredible memories and also been fantastic around the town serving the local community.

“As a captain he’s been a shining example to all my players old and new, always setting the high standards that’s required to be successful at any club.

"I know it’s been very difficult for him this season with the game time he craves and fully understand at his age he just wants to play and enjoy himself.

"I wish Coulo and his family all the best in his next chapter and he will always be welcomed back to the FLS to cheer us on in the future.

Coulson added: “I would like to thank everyone at the club, the board members, players, management, volunteers and most importantly the supporters for making the last 6 years the most memorable of my football career, what we have achieved together is something we can always look back on with happy memories.

"From starting at the club at 10 years old to captaining the side at 35 my love for the club will always be there and I look forward to returning as a fan and following you on this successful journey.