Scarborough Athletic Legends beat Scarborough FC rivals 7-2

The winning Scarborough Athletic Legends squad line up

The second annual legends game produced a hugely entertaining match at the Flamingo Land Stadium, the younger and fitter Athletic side running out convincing winners.

From the off the Athletic legends dictated play and Ryan Blott fired home the opening goal after just four minutes

Adam Bolder played a one-two with man of the match Bryan Hughes before slamming in the second goal in the 11th minute, and soon after the best move of the game saw midfielder Hughes play a ball out to Paddy Miller on the left wing.

Miller headed inside to Blott, and the prolific marksman made no mistake to increase the lead to 3-0.

The Scarborough FC legends then enjoyed a brief spell on top, with Chris Tate bending a free-kick round the wall only for Chris Ferrey to pull off a good save, then Liam Robinson shot wide, and Jamie Mitchell fired into the side-netting after a quickly taken free-kick.

The Athletic old boys went close when Blott laid the ball off to Adam Bolder, who chipped keeper Kevin Martin but the ball came back off the bar, but the fourth goal arrived when Adam Bolder lobbed home from the edge of the box, leaving the interval score 4-0.

It became 5-0 early in the second half when David Brown netted from the penalty spot after he was pushed in the back, but the Scarborough old boys fought back, with Chris Tate having a shot charged down, then Steve Swales set up Tate, who fired into the roof of the net from the edge of the area to reduce the arrears.

The Scarborough FC Legends line up

Tate then rose to head against the bar from a Steve Swales corner, but he acrobatically volleyed in the rebound to make it 5-2.

The Athletic legends added two further goals, as Scott Phillips passed to Mark Griffin who struck his shot into the roof of the net, then David Brown tapped home from close range.