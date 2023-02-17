Scarborough Athletic look to kick-start play-off push at Spennymoor
Scarborough Athletic will look to bounce back from their shock 2-1 home midweek loss against Farsley with a successful result on the road at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.
Boro will be looking to get their play-off push back on track with a fine display this weekend, writes Steve Adamson.
Spennymoor have been members of National League North since 2017, and their best placing to date was fourth in 2018-19, when they saw off both Bradford PA and Brackley Town to reach the play-off final, only to draw 1-1 at Chorley, before losing 4-3 on penalties.
Last season they finished 10th, and they are currently in mid table.
On Tuesday Corey McKeown scored both goals as they won 2-0 at Dunston in the Durham Challenge Cup semi-final.
In recent league games they have won 2-1 at Chester and drawn 2-2 at home to title challengers Kings Lynn.
Spennymoor are managed by former captain Jason Ainsley, who returned as manager in September 2022, after previously being at the helm for 14 years, leading them to four promotions and 11 trophies.
It’s a milestone match for Kieran Weledji who is due to make his 75th competitive appearance for Boro.
Midfielder Danny Greenfield, who joined Spennymoor from Gateshead last summer, is on loan at Boro, so could face his old teammates.
The Valley Bar Seadogs are running a coach, departing from Contrast Cafe, Falsgrave Road at 10.30am. For information please phone 07598 931572.
FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES
SPENNYMOOR UNITED (12th)
Lost 2-3, Won 1-0, Won 2-1, Drew 2-2, Lost 1-2, Won 2-0
SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)
Lost 1-2, Won 4-2, Drew 2-2, Drew 0-0, Won 2-0, Lost 1-2