News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
2 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
2 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
4 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Scarborough Athletic make crucial Banbury United clash all-ticket

Scarborough Athletic have made their crucial National League North clash with Banbury United on Saturday all-ticket.

By andy bloomfield
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Boro have made the Banbury clash all-ticketBoro have made the Banbury clash all-ticket
Boro have made the Banbury clash all-ticket

Sixth-placed Boro can book their place in the play-offs with a win this weekend in the final match of the league season, although the battle for the play-off spot is very keenly-contested, with only four points between fourth-placed Brackley and Darlington, in 13th spot.

There are very few games without something riding on it this weekend as the battle for the title and to avoid relegation is also still to be decided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club statement said: “Tickets are selling fast for our final game of the season against Banbury United, where a win will take us into the play-offs.

Most Popular

“Following consultation with the Police and relevant authorities, it has been decided that in the interests of safety, we are now making the game 'all ticket'.”

To purchase tickets, follow the link below: https://scarboroughathleticfc.ktckts.com/event/sca2223h23/banbury-united-fc

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets will be available online until midday on Saturday.

Saturday’s fixtures: Blyth Spartans v Hereford, Boston United v AFC Telford United, Brackley Town v Alfreton Town, Bradford (Park Avenue) v AFC Fylde, Chester v Buxton, Gloucester City v Chorley, Kidderminster Harriers v Kettering Town, King's Lynn Town v Curzon Ashton, Leamington v Southport, Peterborough Sports v Darlington, BORO v Banbury United, Spennymoor Town v Farsley Celtic.

Kieran Glynn will be eager to impress again this Saturday against BanburyKieran Glynn will be eager to impress again this Saturday against Banbury
Kieran Glynn will be eager to impress again this Saturday against Banbury

The date for the Boro Awards night has been announced as Friday May 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans can join the team at the Crown Spa Hotel for a two-course dinner followed by the end of season awards presentation.

Arrival from 7.30pm, and tickets are £25 per person, book here: https://shop.scarboroughathletic.com/product/end-of-season-awards-night-ticket/