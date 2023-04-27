Boro have made the Banbury clash all-ticket

Sixth-placed Boro can book their place in the play-offs with a win this weekend in the final match of the league season, although the battle for the play-off spot is very keenly-contested, with only four points between fourth-placed Brackley and Darlington, in 13th spot.

There are very few games without something riding on it this weekend as the battle for the title and to avoid relegation is also still to be decided.

The club statement said: “Tickets are selling fast for our final game of the season against Banbury United, where a win will take us into the play-offs.

“Following consultation with the Police and relevant authorities, it has been decided that in the interests of safety, we are now making the game 'all ticket'.”

To purchase tickets, follow the link below: https://scarboroughathleticfc.ktckts.com/event/sca2223h23/banbury-united-fc

Tickets will be available online until midday on Saturday.

Saturday’s fixtures: Blyth Spartans v Hereford, Boston United v AFC Telford United, Brackley Town v Alfreton Town, Bradford (Park Avenue) v AFC Fylde, Chester v Buxton, Gloucester City v Chorley, Kidderminster Harriers v Kettering Town, King's Lynn Town v Curzon Ashton, Leamington v Southport, Peterborough Sports v Darlington, BORO v Banbury United, Spennymoor Town v Farsley Celtic.

Kieran Glynn will be eager to impress again this Saturday against Banbury

The date for the Boro Awards night has been announced as Friday May 19.

Fans can join the team at the Crown Spa Hotel for a two-course dinner followed by the end of season awards presentation.