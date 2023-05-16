Fans take in the action at Boro v Banbury United. Photos by Richard Ponter

The club’s board have made the decision to increased matchday and general operating costs for next season, but the ‘kids for a quid’ (which is sponsored in memory of Gary Ledden) promotion will continue for the 2023-24 season for matchday entry for children aged 11 and under accompanied by a paying adult.

The cost of standing matchday admission will be £15 for adults, £11 for concessions and £7 for a youth (12-17).

This also means an increase in the season ticket passes to £295 for an adult standing season pass, £195 for a concession season ticket and £115 for a youth season ticket and £20 for a child’s season pass. The seated, and wheelchairs, adult season pass is £315, concessions £215, youth £135 and £40 for a child.

Fans celebrate Boro's late leveller v Banbury.

"Due to increased match day and general operating costs for the 2023-24 season, the board have made the decision to increase the cost of match day admission by £1 for adults, concessions and youths.

"The ‘kids for a quid’ (sponsored in memory of Gary Ledden) promotion will continue this season for match day entry.

“There will also now be a £2 additional charge for seats reserved online.

“It is always a difficult decision to make but increases in rental, stewarding, travel and general expenses, mean that income needs to be raised for the club to remain debt free and sustainable.

“Restrictions on youths and children using Section G in the Adverset Stand have now been lifted as Section E is once again available to home supporters.

“In line with the increase in admission prices, we have also increased the costs of season passes. However, they still represent very good value and offer discounts that make entry cheaper than the 2022-23 match day admission price.

“Current pass holders will be contacted by email with a link, to enable them to pay for reserved tickets (held until 1 July) or ask to move seats/relocate using a google form link

“Payment can be made online, by phone or in person at drop-ins at the Club shop. Further opportunities to pay in person will be announced in June.