Scarborough Athletic pay for Valley Bar Seadogs members' travel to Saturday's FA Cup game at Farsley

Scarborough Athletic are paying for Valley Bar Seadog members to travel to Saturday's FA Cup fixture against Farsley.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Boro are paying for Valley Bar Seadogs members' travel to the FA Cup game at Farsley on Saturday.

This is to thank the Valley Bar Seadog Supporters Group, the brilliant away fans and to kick off the club's FA Cup journey.

If you are not already a VB Seadog member sign up now for your free travel. To become a member, for just £10 (£5 for under-16s) contact Valley Bar Seadogs on their booking hotline: 07598931572 or by email: [email protected]

Spaces are limited, booking closes on Wednesday evening.

