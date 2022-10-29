The Betton Wines man of the match was Lewis Maloney, chosen by match sponsors Linford Civil Engineering

The visitors were on top in the first 20 minutes, with Tom Allan having a goal-bound shot blocked by Bailey Gooda in their best opening, but it was Boro who opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with another fabulous strike from Lewis Maloney, writes Steve Adamson.

A long throw into the area from Ash Jackson, on his 75th competitive Boro appearance, was headed back out to Jackson, who laid off to Maloney, and he unleashed a thunderous 25-yarder that flew past keeper Giosue Bellagambi.

Spennymoor fought back, and Rob Ramshaw played in former Boro striker Jordan Thewlis, but Joe Cracknell got down to save his shot, before Boro doubled their lead 10 minutes from the interval, when Kieran Glynn, who had a terrific game, jinked his way past two defenders and flicked the ball into the goalmouth, for Michael Coulson to slot past the keeper.

Boro could have added further goals, but Jackson fired narrowly wide, then Glynn won possession 10 yards inside his own half, and went on a surging run towards the visitors’ penalty area, shrugging off a defender, before shooting inches past the far post.

Mark Anderson volleyed over, then a cross from Dan Greenfield was headed just over by Allen, and Will Thornton blocked a shot from Finn Cousin-Dawson as Spennymoor started the second half brightly.

Boro's Ryan Watson had a fierce shot tipped round the post by the keeper as both sides looked for openings, and it was the visitors who found the net on 70 minutes, when a right-wing corner from Anderson was headed home at the far post by Glen Taylor.

Both Greenfield and Reece Kendall had long range shots saved by Boro keeper Cracknell, while at the other end Ciaran McGuckin latched onto a pass from Luca Colville, but his shot was deflected out for a corner.

Kendall flashed a header wide, before Spennymoor drew level eight minutes from time, when the pacy John Lufudo cut into the area from the right, and slotted past Cracknell.

Boro searched desperately for a late winner, with Colville setting up substitute Dom Tear, whose shot was blocked by James Curtis, Maloney fired a free-kick round the wall, but straight at the keeper.

And in stoppage time, a low cross from Colville was met by Tear, who was closed down by a defender as he was about to shoot.

BORO: Cracknell, Gooda, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Burton, Watson (Plant 86), Heslop, Coulson (McGuckin 61), Glynn (Tear 77), Colville

SPENNYMOOR: Bellagambi, Tait (Preston 82), Curtis, Greenfield, Taylor, Thewlis (Anderson 46), Ramshaw (Lufudo 61), Kendall, Cousin-Dawson, Allan, Boyle

REFEREE: Dean Watson

GOALS: BORO Lewis Maloney 25, Michael Coulson 35

SPENNYMOOR: Glen Taylor 70, John Lufudo 82

YELLOW CARD: SPENNYMOOR Glen Taylor

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Lewis Maloney